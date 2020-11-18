  • November 18, 2020

School nutrition offering Thanksgiving meals - Odessa American: ECISD

School nutrition offering Thanksgiving meals

Posted: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 2:21 pm

Odessa American

The Ector County ISD School Nutrition Department will be providing meals for the week of Thanksgiving on Friday.

They will open George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa and Crockett and Nimitz middle schools from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to serve all virtual learners and include children who normally attend class in person.

The department will be providing seven breakfasts and seven lunch meals for any child between the ages of 1 and 18. If you are a parent or guardian picking up meals for your children, without them present, one of the following will be required:

  • Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled at the campus.
  • Student ID number.
  • Student ID cards.
  • Individual student report cards.
  • Attendance record from parent portal of the school website.
  • Birth certificate.

Posted in , on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 2:21 pm.

