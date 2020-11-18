School nutrition offering Thanksgiving meals

The Ector County ISD School Nutrition Department will be providing meals for the week of Thanksgiving on Friday.

They will open George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa and Crockett and Nimitz middle schools from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to serve all virtual learners and include children who normally attend class in person.

The department will be providing seven breakfasts and seven lunch meals for any child between the ages of 1 and 18. If you are a parent or guardian picking up meals for your children, without them present, one of the following will be required: