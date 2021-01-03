School district needs subs

For Carver Early Education Center coach Olga Salazar, substitute teaching proved the perfect gateway to the career she has now.

Salazar, who has been with Ector County ISD for seven to eight years, earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology from University of Texas Permian Basin and is pursuing a master’s degree. But it was a long and winding road.

When she got out of high school, she studied to be a paralegal at Odessa College, but she didn’t like what she was going to school for.

Salazar worked a variety of jobs, but her hours got cut when she was working in human resources for an oilfield-related company and decided to go back to school and went for her kinesiology degree.

She and her husband have four children — two teenagers and two younger children.

“It just interested me, knowing about the body,” Salazar said. “I always volunteered coaching for soccer for my daughter, for my boys. It was just something that I always did, so I felt like I would be great at it and I have loved it since,” she said.

As a substitute, Salazar said she liked being able to pick the days she worked because it helped her focus on her school work.

She said it’s harder salary-wise, but you know the result will be beneficial. An athlete as a youngster who still enjoys running, Salazar added that she never would have thought in a million years that she would be a coach.

“… I never would have thought I would have ended up as a coach or working around kids,” she said. “It’s really awesome. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

ECISD Human Resources Director Elaine Smith and Executive Director of HR Staci Ashley are hoping they can find more like Salazar or spark those who need jobs into coming to work for ECISD.

Recently, they had 101 substitute teaching jobs that were not filled.

Smith said they have been advertising on social media and contacting churches to put notices in their bulletins for subs.

Before Thanksgiving, Smith said they also sent emails to campuses asking them if there were people they knew who might be a good fit for substitute teaching.

“I’ll also be reaching out to UTPB and OC and asking them to reach out to their students and get this information to their students,” Smith said.

She added that they are also taking advantage of the chamber to give information to families that are moving to the community to see if anyone might be interested in subbing.

The district conducts two virtual substitute orientations a month. The next ones are coming up Jan. 7 and Jan. 21.

Previously, there was one orientation a month.

Smith said an uncertified sub earns $104 a day and a certified substitute earns $125 per day.

“It does allow us to plan forward and be very strategic in our efforts to attract and recruit substitutes,” Ashley said. “… Everybody’s coming and they’re very interested in helping children and working for our district. The good thing about this is it allows us to be efficient and be strategic because these folks that are coming in to be substitutes for us, many of them wind up being our full-time teachers the next year or several years beyond because they find that they have a love of teaching and a love of students and this allows them to see that love and experience that. They can actually get into the classroom and find whether they like to work with elementary school, or middle school or high school kids so getting them in here early attracting them and recruiting them and retaining them is our ultimate goal,” Ashley said.

Ashley said some of the substitutes did not come back this year because they are staying at home working with their own children in a virtual setting.

“Some of our substitutes were full-time moms and when the kids went to school, they went to sub but many of those ladies and gentlemen are now at their home and they are actually working with their own children remotely while they receive instruction from our teachers that are still in the building,” Ashley said.

Another reason for the need for subs is that ECISD hired 50 subs from last year that had bachelor’s degrees.

“We actually hired them into the classroom, so they are full-time teachers right now, making a teacher’s salary because they passed the test and they’ve become certified. I say this is a win-win because they started out with us in the substitute program. They found that they had an interest. They then went and either went back and got their degree, or they went and became certified and we were able to hire them so it’s almost like a grow your own from substitute to a full-time teaching position so that’s another reason why our sub pool went down a little bit,” Ashley said.

She added that no one has told the office that they are scared to return to work because of COVID-19. And she said people who are out may be off on personal days or some other reason unrelated to the disease such as having to stay home with a sick child.

Smith said Superintendent Scott Muri and the school board gave each campus a temporary replacement sub, or a permanent sub, to have on campus as long as they are needed.

The larger the student enrollment at a campus, the more permanent subs they are allotted.

“… So for example, a small campus that only has 400 students enrolled may receive one permanent sub to use … in any way they might need for that day, or multiple days,” Ashley said. “But a campus as large as our comprehensive high schools, Odessa High and Permian, they have a larger student enrollment — almost 4,000 students — so they might have as many as eight at their campus that are allotted for them to use.”

“That’s new. That is something that we heard the need and Dr. Muri and the rest of our folks here at the administration building and our board were very supportive in putting that in place for this year,” Ashley added.

Asked if they need more teachers, Ashley said the teachers at ECISD are giving “150 percent this school year.”

“It’s been amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it. They are there for the kids morning, noon and night. … Teachers have a different mode, or a method, of teaching depending on what the parents and the students choose (as far as face to face, hybrid or virtual). That may change or alter based on what the parent and student choose, so we have to be very strategic in our planning and very flexible, if you will,” Ashley said.

For the first time this year, she added, Muri and the school board have allowed them to start a new position called an instructional facilitator.

“(An) instructional facilitator is actually someone who may or may not be working toward their education certification. They are in the classroom under the guidance of a highly qualified teacher and they are working with students and the elementary, middle, or high school. They are actually getting benefits. They’re on a salary. They have a contract. They’re placing money into teacher retirement just like a regular employee would because they are a part of our ECISD team. …,” Ashley said.

She added that this has been “immensely helpful” because most of them are working toward getting certified in the area they’re teaching.

Ashley noted that ECISD is one of many districts across the state that has teacher and substitute teacher shortages.

She added that what makes ECISD different is that it has a strategic plan and its No. 2 goal is to invest in talent.

“We see substitutes as part of that goal,” Ashley said. “I think we have a really good plan of action. It’s proactive; it’s strategic; it’s long-term. It’s not going to happen overnight, so we are certainly moving in the right direction because we have people like our school board that’s on board; our superintendent; our community members. That is absolutely essential in keeping us moving forward. … It takes us all.”