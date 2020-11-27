School district gets deep cleaning

Teams from Germ Blast converged on Ector County ISD buildings this week for a quarterly disinfection.

Vice President Christy Haynes said the firm will be deep cleaning every facility in the district including every campus, auxiliary building, buses, athletic equipment and even the press box at Ratliff Stadium.

“We don’t do the bleachers or the seats that are out in the open,” Haynes said. “You don’t need to do that, but we’ll be doing indoor areas like restrooms, offices, locker rooms; anything like that we will be doing at Ratliff Stadium.”

GermBlast started on Nov. 20 and will be going until Nov. 29. They took time off for Thanksgiving.

The teams are made up of 20 to 25 people per day.

“We start early in the morning and they run until 10 or 11 at night,” Haynes said.

She added that disinfecting in August helped because the firm tries to use the same cleaning teams so they are more familiar with the district’s buildings and facilities.

The first treatment usually takes the longest because the district may not have had a firm like GermBlast come in before.

“The second service is definitely a more efficient,” Haynes said. “I think we can move through buildings a little bit faster when we’re familiar with everything and know the layout and things like that.”

She noted that November is one GermBlast’s busiest months for education clients. They usually clean school districts three times a year — once in August, once in November and then February.

The school district can call for service in between those visits if they have an outbreak of flu or strep or if they have staph in athletics, Haynes said.

“… And of course they can also call us for COVID exposures and we will send a team. Any of our clients, we get a team out to them immediately to handle that … as needed,” Haynes said.

She added that schools have been extremely pleased with the service.

“We stress that we’re not just a service company, but we view it as a partnership, a program. … We come out and do the service, but then we offer education and training for their custodial staff. We do education with their students. We put out a lot of videos and some interactive hand hygiene training opportunities. We even do training with teachers. Now so many teachers are having to do some of the disinfection in between classes, so we do some training on that …,” Haynes said.

“… We don’t want to be viewed just as a service company. We really value that it’s a partnership and a program with Ector County. We work with them. If they have a question about something, they give us a call. We have epidemiologists on staff, microbiologists, so we have a full team that is ready to respond to them and can help them and be a valuable resource,” she added.

Every chemical disinfection GermBlast uses in Ector County is an U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved and List N disinfectant.

“There are several different disinfectants that we can use. It depends on the environment. … Like healthcare, we may have a different disinfectant that we tend to go with. Education, we have another one. But there are several different ones. The school has … a sheet on any disinfectant that would be used in their service, but it’s not something that we invented or anything like that. It is an EPA approved List N disinfectant that is effective against coronavirus,” Haynes said.

Clients ask about disinfectants in between visits to see if they would be effective.

Yassiel Ibarra, regional operations manager for GermBlast, was in Odessa Tuesday.

Ibarra said things have been easier this go-around in part because things were organized for them. They didn’t have to unstack tables or desks.

“… This time they actually had them laid out for us,” Ibarra said.

Some of the schools are massive so they figure out how long it’s going to take.

“… We do have a good team that is able to put numbers together based on the number of classrooms that they have or … not even necessarily square footage, but typically how many classrooms because you can typically tell how long a high school classroom is going to take vs a elementary classroom. We do have log rhythm that we use to be able to calculate that. Of course, sometimes it goes way off the grid but to be able to go through it the first time we’re able to kind of see all right this is how long this is going to take and we adjust from there,” Ibarra said.

She added that the custodians’ work at each school complements what GermBlast does. GermBlast, she said, is not meant to replace them.

“… I think it’s part of the cycle that we needed to have them on board too,” Ibarra said.

After working for GermBlast, most of the cleaners have become germaphobes, she said.

“It works both ways. You have the yes I’m going to be cleaning all the time now because I see what not deep cleaning and not disinfecting does, but then you have the ones that say I do this all the time. I don’t want to. I think we get a little bit of both,” Ibarra said.