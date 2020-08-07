Scholarship recipients to sign commitment to teach in ECISD

The Education Foundation of Odessa will be awarding four UT Permian Basin students scholarships at 1 p.m. Monday via a Facebook live event.

As part of the scholarship, the students have committed to teach at Ector County ISD for at least two years after they graduate.

“Ector County ISD is committed to investing in talent. One of the best ways to begin this process is by investing in current or former students that want to join our team,” Executive Director of Talent Development for ECISD Ashley Osborne said in a news release. “The Education Foundation Scholarship is a generous reminder that our community is also committed to investing in ECISD. We are excited that as a result of the scholarship, four of our former students will be able to join us as we make a positive impact on students and ultimately on our community. We treasure the partnership with the Education Foundation and appreciate the continued support!”

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, fees, books, and a meal plan. Graduates of Ector County high schools who maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and plan on a degree and career in teaching are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

To adhere to recommended social distancing rules and for the safety of everyone, this event will be private but we hope that you will join us live on the ECISD Facebook page and help share this positive news with the Odessa community.

The four students who have received the Education Foundation of Odessa Scholarship at UT Permian Basin are: Arlene Heras, a Permian High School graduate; Daniela Garcia, a Permian graduate; Sophia Rutledge, an OCTECHS graduate; and Katelynn Miller, a PHS graduate.