  • August 7, 2020

Scholarship recipients to sign commitment to teach in ECISD - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Scholarship recipients to sign commitment to teach in ECISD

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 12:59 pm

Scholarship recipients to sign commitment to teach in ECISD Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Education Foundation of Odessa will be awarding four UT Permian Basin students scholarships at 1 p.m. Monday via a Facebook live event.

As part of the scholarship, the students have committed to teach at Ector County ISD for at least two years after they graduate.

“Ector County ISD is committed to investing in talent. One of the best ways to begin this process is by investing in current or former students that want to join our team,” Executive Director of Talent Development for ECISD Ashley Osborne said in a news release. “The Education Foundation Scholarship is a generous reminder that our community is also committed to investing in ECISD. We are excited that as a result of the scholarship, four of our former students will be able to join us as we make a positive impact on students and ultimately on our community. We treasure the partnership with the Education Foundation and appreciate the continued support!”

The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, fees, books, and a meal plan. Graduates of Ector County high schools who maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and plan on a degree and career in teaching are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

To adhere to recommended social distancing rules and for the safety of everyone, this event will be private but we hope that you will join us live on the ECISD Facebook page and help share this positive news with the Odessa community.

The four students who have received the Education Foundation of Odessa Scholarship at UT Permian Basin are: Arlene Heras, a Permian High School graduate; Daniela Garcia, a Permian graduate; Sophia Rutledge, an OCTECHS graduate; and Katelynn Miller, a PHS graduate.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Friday, August 7, 2020 12:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]