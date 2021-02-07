  • February 7, 2021

‘Righting a Wrong’ on display at OHS - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

‘Righting a Wrong’ on display at OHS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 7, 2021 5:00 am

‘Righting a Wrong’ on display at OHS Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Having just wrapped up a display at the University of Texas Permian Basin library, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” is going on display at the Performing Arts Center at Odessa High School.

The exhibit is based on Japanese internment camps in the United States during World War II. It features a Smithsonian poster exhibit, said Ana Martinez-Catsam, professor of history, department chair and graduate program head of the UTPB history department.

“The various posters are going to highlight different items; things such as how did it happen, why did it happen, what’s democracy, especially as this is going on …,” Martinez-Catsam said.

She said the photos bring the story home.

“… Again, you need the written word to provide that information, but when you combine it with a visual, when you see the camps, when you see images of the camps, or when you see images of Japanese veterans, it adds another dimension,” Martinez-Catsam added.

Last fall, UTPB provided a traveling exhibit on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“We started off with the suffrage exhibit. That’s when the Smithsonian (and) the National Archives had closed due to COVID and so you have the closure of those institutions where individuals couldn’t go and see these exhibits,” Martinez-Catsam said. “Part of why we decided to do this is that we knew that the vast majority of students here in the region were never actually going to go visit the National Archives or the Smithsonian, so they wouldn’t be exposed to these wonderful exhibits. It was a way for us to bring the exhibits and the information to the region, to the students, to the schools.”

She noted that most people probably don’t know about the Japanese internment camps in America.

“… I think it’s extremely important as the nation is grappling with issues of democracy and justice inequality. It’s important for us to understand what took place in the past. And this is one of those moments in history that oftentimes isn’t focused on. …,” Martinez-Catsam said.

When she brings up the internment camps, she said, students are stunned.

Still in the process of scheduling the exhibit for different schools, Martinez-Catsam said its next stop after OHS may be the UTPB STEM Academy and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland.

“The art department (and) history department are really enthusiastic about this project,” she said.

If there are any schools interested in having the exhibit on campus, they can contact Martinez-Catsam at history@utpb.edu.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Sunday, February 7, 2021 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSW at 13mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 44°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 76°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]