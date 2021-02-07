‘Righting a Wrong’ on display at OHS

Having just wrapped up a display at the University of Texas Permian Basin library, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” is going on display at the Performing Arts Center at Odessa High School.

The exhibit is based on Japanese internment camps in the United States during World War II. It features a Smithsonian poster exhibit, said Ana Martinez-Catsam, professor of history, department chair and graduate program head of the UTPB history department.

“The various posters are going to highlight different items; things such as how did it happen, why did it happen, what’s democracy, especially as this is going on …,” Martinez-Catsam said.

She said the photos bring the story home.

“… Again, you need the written word to provide that information, but when you combine it with a visual, when you see the camps, when you see images of the camps, or when you see images of Japanese veterans, it adds another dimension,” Martinez-Catsam added.

Last fall, UTPB provided a traveling exhibit on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“We started off with the suffrage exhibit. That’s when the Smithsonian (and) the National Archives had closed due to COVID and so you have the closure of those institutions where individuals couldn’t go and see these exhibits,” Martinez-Catsam said. “Part of why we decided to do this is that we knew that the vast majority of students here in the region were never actually going to go visit the National Archives or the Smithsonian, so they wouldn’t be exposed to these wonderful exhibits. It was a way for us to bring the exhibits and the information to the region, to the students, to the schools.”

She noted that most people probably don’t know about the Japanese internment camps in America.

“… I think it’s extremely important as the nation is grappling with issues of democracy and justice inequality. It’s important for us to understand what took place in the past. And this is one of those moments in history that oftentimes isn’t focused on. …,” Martinez-Catsam said.

When she brings up the internment camps, she said, students are stunned.

Still in the process of scheduling the exhibit for different schools, Martinez-Catsam said its next stop after OHS may be the UTPB STEM Academy and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Midland.

“The art department (and) history department are really enthusiastic about this project,” she said.

If there are any schools interested in having the exhibit on campus, they can contact Martinez-Catsam at history@utpb.edu.