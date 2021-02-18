Remote learning continues, prek roundup coming

As frigid temperatures, bad weather and worse driving conditions continue, Ector County ISD entered its fourth day of remote learning Thursday.

Not only is the weather outside frightening, but teachers, administrators, staff, students and families are dealing with lack of electricity, heat, water, spotty or no phone service and/or internet access.

Superintendent Scott Muri said during his media call Thursday that remote learning may continue into Friday, but it’s not official yet.

“The reason we are doing remote learning is primarily to continue the learning process of our children,” Muri said. “ECISD has not been able to do anything like this up until this point. The pandemic has given us a new ability through technology and through the development of our teachers and administrators that we can now provide remote learning to our students. And that’s really whether our students have the technology or not.”

“Our remote learning days have been what we call asynchronous, which means that our students do not have to physically connect to a live teacher. They can use the tools of technology to access their work and if for some reason a student doesn’t have access to the internet — and we’ve seen a lot of that during the last several days because of power outages — then our teachers have been communicating via the telephone and other means to our students just to give them the assignments and give them some engaging work to do over the last several days,” Muri said.

Some teachers have had to get internet access from their cars in parking lots of restaurants or other businesses, or rely on colleagues to help them get their assignments to students.

“We applaud our teachers for going well above and beyond to make sure that they used their creative thinking to provide some engaging learning activities for our students. We want our parents to know that we recognize that many of them do not have access to electricity, don’t have access to the internet and may not have access to technology tools. But we want to assure every single family that we understand and the expectations are to first take care of the health and safety of your family and nothing comes before that. So please families — and staff members — health and safety comes first,” Muri said.

When students, staff, teachers and administrators start returning to school, Muri said they can talk with students about the collection of those assignments.

“We will make every exception to give our kids grace during this difficult time. We know that what many of our families are dealing with right now is challenging and we will work with every single family,” Muri said.

Once students are back, teachers and administrators will work with every family to give students time to complete their work, Muri said.

He added that he appreciates families working with the district during this time.

“… We do not want to create any stress for our families, but the learning process of our children is critically important …,” Muri said.

He added that the district will not have to make up any of the remote learning days so the school year will not run into June.

“The only day right now that will be transitioning will be April 23. That will be a bad weather make-up day. Last Friday, we missed and so we will make up that day on April 23. But other than that, our calendar at this time will remain unchanged for the remainder of the school year,” Muri said.

The district will launch its prekindergarten roundup March 15, and for the first time this year it will include 3 and 4-year-olds.

“As many in our community are aware, we have partnered with the YMCA. We will be bringing up to 1,000 3-year-old students to our pre-k program in ECISD. … We’re excited to be able to offer that to our community,” Muri said.

He added that a lot of information will be released about the roundup over the next month.

“We will be looking for pre-k students really from March 15 (and) for the next several months after that. The goal is to identify those students as quickly as we can so we can prepare staffing and facilities for the arrival of those students. We’ll have events, certainly a media blitz. It’s really important that our community, specifically our parents with 3 and 4 year olds, are aware of this opportunity,” Muri said.

“For this community, pre-k for 3 year olds is brand new and we have a lot of work to do to educate our community about this opportunity that will come next year … But the roundup for those kids, the gathering of our pre-k students, starts on March 15, and again, will last for several weeks, if not months,” Muri added.