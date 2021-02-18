ECISD logo 2019 RGB.png
Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:00 pm
Remote learning again Friday
Ector County ISD will have another day of remote learning Friday.
The district also has announced that the School Nutrition Department will be providing curbside meal service at a few campus locations throughout the district on Friday and Saturday. Any children that are between the ages of 1 and 18 are eligible for these free meals, a news release said.
They do not have to be ECISD students.
- Meal Service Locations
-
FRIDAY (1 BREAKFAST AND 1 LUNCH PER CHILD)
- Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
SATURDAY (2 BREAKFASTS AND 2 LUNCHES PER CHILD)
- Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
