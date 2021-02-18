  • February 18, 2021

Remote learning again Friday

Remote learning again Friday

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 3:00 pm

Odessa American

Ector County ISD will have another day of remote learning Friday.

The district also has announced that the School Nutrition Department will be providing curbside meal service at a few campus locations throughout the district on Friday and Saturday. Any children that are between the ages of 1 and 18 are eligible for these free meals, a news release said.

They do not have to be ECISD students.

Meal Service Locations

FRIDAY (1 BREAKFAST AND 1 LUNCH PER CHILD)

  • Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

SATURDAY (2 BREAKFASTS AND 2 LUNCHES PER CHILD)

  • Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 W. Westview, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Dowling Elementary, 1510 E. 17th St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

