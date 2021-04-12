  • April 12, 2021

Redesign campuses, consulting services on ECISD agenda - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Redesign campuses, consulting services on ECISD agenda

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 2:55 pm

Redesign campuses, consulting services on ECISD agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Redesign campuses and consulting services for principal searches are two of the items the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will discuss in a board workshop Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

The Texas Education Agency awarded ECISD School Action Fund Planning Grants to Noel and Lyndon B. Johnson elementary schools and Wilson and Young Middle School to be Redesign Campuses to create “new and improved learning environments that substantially increase student achievement.”

Supplemental agenda material said the redesign plans include: building a strong campus team, leveraging blended learning, focusing on community engagement, implementing Social Emotional Learning (SEL) practices,

providing high-dose tutoring and extending the school day.

Executive directors for leadership Stacy Johnson and Corey Seymour will make a presentation to the board.

On a separate item, the board will hear a proposal to partner with N2 Learning to recruit candidates for principal vacancies. The awarded vendor will be used for 2020‐2021 with the option to renew for two additional years, supplemental agenda material said.

The material said ECISD will partner with N2 Learning to identify and recruit candidates for the role of principal. The estimated cost is $30,000 this year and a maximum cost of $90,000 if the district decides to renew for two additional years.

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> A quarterly update on the strategic plan, “The Future is Now,” begun in March 2019 to guide the work of the district through 2024.

Topics to be presented today are incorporate modified zero-base budgeting; systematize Professional Learning Communities; and incorporate strategic staffing

and compensation.

>> Partnering with Star Tech Group: ACCESS to allow students to experience opportunity knowledge of career, college, and military, support academic preparedness, promote and build student agency K-12 and postsecondary. Premium renewal cost is $120,000, the material said.

Posted in , on Monday, April 12, 2021 2:55 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
74°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: N at 14mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 48°
Showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 50°
Morning light rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 56°
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]