Redesign campuses, consulting services on ECISD agenda

Redesign campuses and consulting services for principal searches are two of the items the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will discuss in a board workshop Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

The Texas Education Agency awarded ECISD School Action Fund Planning Grants to Noel and Lyndon B. Johnson elementary schools and Wilson and Young Middle School to be Redesign Campuses to create “new and improved learning environments that substantially increase student achievement.”

Supplemental agenda material said the redesign plans include: building a strong campus team, leveraging blended learning, focusing on community engagement, implementing Social Emotional Learning (SEL) practices,

providing high-dose tutoring and extending the school day.

Executive directors for leadership Stacy Johnson and Corey Seymour will make a presentation to the board.

On a separate item, the board will hear a proposal to partner with N2 Learning to recruit candidates for principal vacancies. The awarded vendor will be used for 2020‐2021 with the option to renew for two additional years, supplemental agenda material said.

The material said ECISD will partner with N2 Learning to identify and recruit candidates for the role of principal. The estimated cost is $30,000 this year and a maximum cost of $90,000 if the district decides to renew for two additional years.

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> A quarterly update on the strategic plan, “The Future is Now,” begun in March 2019 to guide the work of the district through 2024.

Topics to be presented today are incorporate modified zero-base budgeting; systematize Professional Learning Communities; and incorporate strategic staffing

and compensation.

>> Partnering with Star Tech Group: ACCESS to allow students to experience opportunity knowledge of career, college, and military, support academic preparedness, promote and build student agency K-12 and postsecondary. Premium renewal cost is $120,000, the material said.