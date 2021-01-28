  • January 28, 2021

Reading parade set - Odessa American: ECISD

Reading parade set

Posted: Thursday, January 28, 2021 3:40 pm

Zavala and Travis elementary schools are having a Drive-Thru Reading parade.

For their Title 1 Spring Parent engagement and Building Capacity event they will have a Travis Reading Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Zavala will have its parade from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. as they share so many families.

Parents can attend the Drive Thru Reading Parade at Zavala and then drive to Travis.

Since Travis is a Title 1 school, it is required to have a Spring Family Engagement and Building Capacity Event.

At Travis, parents will start at the parent drive on Monahans Street and drive around to its other stations. Parents at Zavala will start at their parent drive as well.

Parents will be asked to decorate their cars like their children’s favorite book. Students and staff may dress up that day for school as their “Favorite Storybook Character.”

Staff will have stations set up to provide tips to parents about how they can work with their child on reading strategies and other items.

