  • November 9, 2020

Presentations on ECISD agenda - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Presentations on ECISD agenda

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/yxm29xf8

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 1:35 pm

Presentations on ECISD agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop meeting, set for 6 p.m. today in the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave., will feature a number of presentations including fine arts, an update on the strategic plan and a presentation from the Energy Department. 

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

The fine arts presentation reviews personnel and programs.

Future goals are also detailed including creating a fine arts strategic plan that aligns with the district strategic plan; earning the distinction for art designation from the Texas Art Educators Association, adding the UIL Music Memory program for elementary music programs; increasing the number of elementary campuses with elementary art; and developing a chapter of Future Teachers of Music Education Association to support aspiring music educators, the presentation said.

Supplemental agenda material says 25,040 students are in the fine arts programs, which is about 79 percent of the district’s enrollment.

School attendance, test scores and graduation rates are higher for students involved in fine arts, it shows.

Students in fine arts perform at a variety of community functions such as parades, conferences, Permian Basin International Oil Show, the HEB Feast of Sharing and the Christmas tree lighting at McKinney Park.

Fine Arts for Kids performances featuring University of Texas Permian Basin and the Midland Odessa Symphony and Chorale are part of the programs.

The presentation notes that the programs have received state, national and international recognition.

Local band and choir directors and administration officials are officers in statewide music organizations and the University Interscholastic League. They have company from former ECSID band and orchestra directors.

A presentation on the energy department and an update on the strategic plan are also on the agenda.

Posted in on Monday, November 9, 2020 1:35 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSW at 18mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 45°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 75°/Low 43°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]