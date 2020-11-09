Presentations on ECISD agenda

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees workshop meeting, set for 6 p.m. today in the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave., will feature a number of presentations including fine arts, an update on the strategic plan and a presentation from the Energy Department.

ECISD is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and in the community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

The fine arts presentation reviews personnel and programs.

Future goals are also detailed including creating a fine arts strategic plan that aligns with the district strategic plan; earning the distinction for art designation from the Texas Art Educators Association, adding the UIL Music Memory program for elementary music programs; increasing the number of elementary campuses with elementary art; and developing a chapter of Future Teachers of Music Education Association to support aspiring music educators, the presentation said.

Supplemental agenda material says 25,040 students are in the fine arts programs, which is about 79 percent of the district’s enrollment.

School attendance, test scores and graduation rates are higher for students involved in fine arts, it shows.

Students in fine arts perform at a variety of community functions such as parades, conferences, Permian Basin International Oil Show, the HEB Feast of Sharing and the Christmas tree lighting at McKinney Park.

Fine Arts for Kids performances featuring University of Texas Permian Basin and the Midland Odessa Symphony and Chorale are part of the programs.

The presentation notes that the programs have received state, national and international recognition.

Local band and choir directors and administration officials are officers in statewide music organizations and the University Interscholastic League. They have company from former ECSID band and orchestra directors.

A presentation on the energy department and an update on the strategic plan are also on the agenda.