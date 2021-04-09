Pre-k roundup starts Monday

Odessa residents may have seen billboards around of late noting that the Ector County ISD prekindergarten roundup starts Monday.

“… For the very first time, ECISD will welcome a group of 3 year olds to our pre-k program and then we hope to bring in a large number of 4 year olds, as well,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in his media call this week.

Muri said families with 3 and 4 year old children in their homes are encouraged to register, enroll and let the district know that they’re interested in the pre-k program.

This will help ECISD plan for the number of teachers, “spaces and places that we will need to support your children next year,” Muri said.

Beatris Mata, director of early childhood education, said pre-k 4 will have the option to attend ECISD’s Virtual Academy.

“They will start with the application process. Once they are contacted by a campus, the campus will give them directions on how to register for their campus,” Mata said. “We want all families to go through the application process initially so the application window will stay open for the entirety until we fill all of our spots within our district.”

Many of the students who were not in school this year were pre-k and kindergarten age. Under its partnership with the Odessa YMCA, ECISD can take up to 1,000 3 year olds in the fall for a half-day of school.

Mata said Wednesday that officials are working hard to fill all the seats.

“I was just at the YMCA, our new partnership campus. We were talking about a communication plan. We’re working really hard together to network and to pool resources, so it’s been pretty interesting. ECAN (the Early Childhood Action Network, a spin-off of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin) has reached out. They’ve been a big supporter. We’ve been trying to network with different organizations to help spread the word because we know, especially during COVID, that word of mouth and those relationships are really what’s going to help drive that communication out to our families. We are extremely hopeful that we are going to fill all our spots here within pre-k and we’re going to work very hard until we do,” Mata said.

Mata said prekindergarten for 3 year olds is a building block for love of learning, figuring out school, teaching independence and helping to ensure that children are kindergarten ready.

“With pre-k 3, our hope is to bring students into our district to expose them to basic foundations. We don’t expect mastery of prek-3, but we just want to expose them. We want to show them the meaning of counting, of mathematics, of words, of storytelling, of just sharing with their friends and being a member of a community ...,” Mata said.

Because pre-K 3 is new to ECISD, Mata said they are researching to see what works and what doesn’t.

A team of ECISD educators will be at different locations around Odessa starting Monday to sign children up.

“Our families can actually go to any campus next week,” Mata said. “It doesn’t matter where they live because the application is just to show us that they’re interested and so that they can get a spot. Location doesn’t determine where their child will go. The application is online. We’ll have a great team with us. We’ll have our bilingual support, our technology support just so we won’t have any barriers. I know not everybody has access to the internet, so we want to make sure we provide those pieces for them.”