  • September 23, 2020

PICK Education promoting fossil day art contest for students, community

PICK Education promoting fossil day art contest for students, community

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:02 pm

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:02 pm

PICK Education promoting fossil day art contest for students, community Odessa American

The Ector County ISD Innovation Department has announced an art contest to celebrate the 11th annual National Fossil Day.

The annual celebration gives prominence to the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the interest of preserving fossils for future generations.

The National Fossil Day Art Contest is open to any interested person, of all ages.

Artwork will be judged by a panel of scientists on presentation, quality, originality, creativity, and relevance to and incorporation of the theme, a news release said.

One winner will be chosen for each age group and all national finalists’ entries will be posted to the National Fossil Day website.

ECISD is hosting its own local version of this competition, with student submissions due by Sept. 28.

All campus winners will be recognized and one entry per grade level will be selected as a district winner. Anyone from our community can enter the national contest with a deadline of Oct. 2. The national winner’s artwork will appear on the National Fossil Day Art Contest Winners Gallery starting Oct. 14. Check the National Fossil Day website to see if your artwork has been selected. To learn more about the contest, visit the ECISD PICK Education webpage-https://www.pickedu.com/national-fossil-day-2020.

