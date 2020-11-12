PHS throwing for Empty Bowls

For the first time in many years, Permian High School is participating in Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the West Texas Food Bank.

Tentatively, the event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 in the gardens at the new West Texas Food Bank building, 1601 Westcliff Drive in Midland.

Historically, the project has involved University of Texas Permian Basin, Midland College, Odessa College, students from Ector County ISD schools, and others.

Food Bank Director of Marketing Craig Stoker said $15 gets you a bowl and some soup. It will be a come and go event.

Permian art teacher Luis Trejo Fuentes said the bowl making equipment in use just for this week is on loan from UTPB. Fuentes said the goal is to create 100 bowls. So far, they have 23, but none of the students knew how to throw a bowl last week.

The school has some wheels of its own that may be pressed into service after this week to reach their objective.

“I’ve always wanted to do Empty Bowls. It’s just that the opportunity has never been here. We were always running around doing so many things, but ... our event is hosted by CAT Magazine this year — the founding members of CAT ... They’re all graduating. I wanted them to do something that they can remember,” Fuentes said. “We’ve done a bunch of stuff with CAT Magazine, but I think this is something that is going to help the community. I wanted them to get that experience of doing something important ...”

He added that the project will help students who are trying to get into college.

Fuentes said he got in touch with UTPB Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley, who also heads Pots-n-Prints with Associate Professor of Art / Program Coordinator for Visual Arts Mario Kiran.

“... We thought it would be a great idea to see if we can get this thing going. It’s been a long time since Permian’s been a part of Empty Bowls. Like I said, I’ve been here for six, six and a half years and we’ve never done anything Empty Bowls related so ... this is a perfect opportunity to start it,” Fuentes said. “We have a good number of kids involved in CAT Magazine, which is the organization who is hosting this bowl making event here at Permian.”

He’s hoping this will provide incentive to start a pottery program at PHS.

“We’ve always wanted to be part of Empty Bowls and find a way to help the community,” Fuentes said.

He added that the students are excited about participating. During the pandemic, students aren’t always motivated.

“... But this has been the thing that has really motivated them to really be involved and help out, so we started this thing — this bowl making thing — and the kids have been coming in. They’re having fun. They’re playing music. They’re learning. They’re making bowls and it’s really motivated them to do something,” he added.

Nine or 10 students have successfully made a bowl.

“They’re still learning. Not all of them are CAT Magazine people. Some of them have come and volunteered to help out. We’ve also had a couple of teachers come by and help out, as well,” Fuentes said.

Originally, he said, a call out was made to everybody at PHS who wanted to help make bowls.

“However, due to all the COVID guidelines we had to restrict the number of people who were allowed. Currently, we’re only allowing five people in the classroom” and everyone has to be socially distant and wear appropriate protective gear, Fuentes said.

They were planning to have an all-day event Nov. 7, but it was cancelled out of concern for the number of people who would be at school. That’s why this week-long event was organized.

Seventeen-year-old senior Aiyana Natividad had worked with clay without a wheel before, but she’s enjoying this experience.

“Pottery ... helps you be in the moment and stuff. It’s a lot of fun. It helps things,” Natividad said.

She added that being part of Empty Bowls is a great opportunity for her and her peers.

Ebony Cadena, an 18-year-old senior, also has never worked a pottery wheel.

“... It’s difficult, but I’m getting into it. It’s really fun. I really like it. You’re focusing and letting go of everything. You can kind of slam the clay on to the wheel and you’re just letting go of everything,” Cadena said.

Fuentes said making bowls was also a challenge for him because he hadn’t thrown a pot in 11 years.

“I wasn’t sure if I remembered how to do it or not, so I kind of learned and refreshed my memory along with the kids,” Fuentes said.

“... It’s a lot of muscle memory. Even though it’s been a long time, it’s something that the first thing you do is mess up but then you kind of get it back. ... I’m having fun along with the kids ...”