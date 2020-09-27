PHS men’s choir is right in tune

The Cantus, Permian High School’s varsity men’s choir, hit all the right notes when it was selected as the National Winner in the 2020 Mark of Excellence/National Choral Honor Project.

The Mark of Excellence is a national music competition that recognizes music programs and their ensembles for high standards in performance, a news release said.

Ensembles are judged by nationally respected adjudicators, with the top quarter being named as national winners. The project received 145 entries in all classifications, and entries from 38 states.

The news came on the heels of last year’s invitation for the PHS men’s choir to perform at the Southwest Division Conference of the American Choral Directors Association.

Associate Director of Choirs Jeb Harris said there were about 60 in the group that earned the honor. Harris said about half the boys in the Cantus are still at PHS and half have graduated.

“The recognition really comes from just having an excellent recording and an excellent performance, which was what happened in Little Rock. The performance in Little Rock was at what’s called SWACDA, which is the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association, so it’s kind of like the divisional chapter of the National Choir Directors Association,” Harris said. “They just had an excellent performance. They were invited, of course, then their performance was deemed outstanding. They got two standing ovations during the concert which is really rare at a convention like that so it was really awesome.”

There were six songs in the whole concert so it was 25 minutes long. Choirs are rotated through quickly, Harris said.

“... They were six very difficult songs, harder than they would normally do in a normal choir year so they had all year to learn them as well,” he added.

He noted that he was not surprised at how well the Cantus did.

“... When you hear your students every day, you start to only hear them through that lens, so it’s cool when you hear other people hearing them and being so impressed. I sat in the audience because I wasn’t conducting and the audience was very impressed, so I’m actually not surprised, Harris said.

Getting the Mark of Excellence, he added, is almost like a stamp of approval.

“It’s kind of a mark that we’re doing some things right and that we just have some outstanding students in ECISD who are willing to take on a challenge like that,” Harris said.

He added that the preparation involved many hours and days of rehearsal.

Last year, Harris said he assisted Director of Choirs Kenneth Sieloff with the Cantus.

This year, Harris is directing them. Harris also directs the non-varsity men and the Black Magic band.

Stephanie Burton directs the varsity women, non-varsity women and teaches music theory.

Sieloff directs Kantorei, the varsity mixed choir, and the Black Magic vocalists.

Luke Bland, a senior and juniors Trent Avary and Kyler Fife are members of the Cantus and helped the group bring home their distinction.

“I thought it was an honor,” Bland said. “Being from Odessa, Texas, we’re known for football, and then getting invited to this event in Arkansas, I just thought it was really cool and Sieloff really coached us up really well this year through a lot of practice to get where we were.”

Fife said he thought it was meaningful just to see that their hard work paid off from last year.

“I can’t tell you how many hours of practice we put in for that event and I think we were all just really excited to see that we actually got something out of it,” Fife said.

Avary said the win was shocking because Odessa is an oilfield town and there was a wow factor to the group’s accomplishment.

Bland said the experience was good for the group because it brought them closer together.

Avary said the experience opens a lot of doors and broadens the students’ horizons.

“We all come from different backgrounds. We have football players. We have band; we have baseball; basketball; all types of different people in this class and we all just came together as one to sing as one voice,” Bland said.

Sieloff said anytime you have an ensemble that’s invited to a conference it immediately confers recognition state and nationwide.

“... It makes it known that we are among the top in the state and in the country and that our standards are high enough to compete with the best of them,” Sieloff said.

Principal Delesa Styles and Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley were very proud of the Cantus. Styles said she heard about the fine arts and football program at PHS at the same time.

“It’s an exceptional honor, Styles said. I’m privileged to be in the presence of such greatness and I’m just elated to be here to share in the joy. It’s a testament to their hard work. I’ve seen firsthand already their work ethic and it’s commendable.”

Hawley said he’s pleased by the entire crew.

“It’s real easy during COVID to kind of give in and let up, but it’s obvious that they’re pushing forward and doing exceptionally well,” Hawley added.