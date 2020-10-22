PHS band sticks to tradition

The Permian High School band has had its share of highs and lows this year from not knowing if they were even going to have the activity this year to performing at its first football game.

Head Band Director Jeff Whitaker said there are 300-plus students in band this year with more joining. Typically, he said, the whole year is planned out before the first day of school.

“Or before the first day of school, we meet with our students. We basically have the entire year scheduled out for us,” Whitaker said.

The year includes University Interscholastic League contests, Bands of America and other competitions and events.

“... It really kind of guides our calendars and our goals and what we rehearse and what we’re working on,” Whitaker said. “All of the band competitions have been cancelled this year, except for UIL. UIL did delay the season, and because of that delay, we weren’t even allowed to start any kind of preparation for any kind of marching contest until after the 7th of September. That was a holiday.”

With a hybrid schedule, they looked at what was safe to do with students which led to the question of whether they could have rehearsals. Usually, there is summer band and two-a-day rehearsals so they can teach the fundamentals.

During good years, Whitaker said, they may have three to four weeks of band before the first day of school.

They considered what kind of shows they could put on at a football game and they went back to basics. Using the charts of former band directors they have returned to spelling out MOJO and Panthers, Whitaker said, things that have always gotten the audience fired up.

Because of COVID restrictions, band is taught all day.

“Normally, we have a couple in the morning and a few in the afternoon and then we go our middle schools in the middle of the day. But this year, we have band every period of the day and we did that on purpose for two reasons. One was obviously the social distancing so that we could have less kids in a room and ... have a safe rehearsal,” Whitaker said.

“The other was more with the curriculum and pedagogy. Our students missed than half a semester of education last semester. We weren’t able to get much done at the end of last year when we were all quarantined at home. We learned some tough lessons that first time through when things got shut down. We knew it was not just band, but core classes ... Kids (were) missing out on a lot of things. We spent weeks just trying to figure out how to reach the students. We were blindsided and it happened during spring break for us, so that really threw us into a mix. I know the administration has talked about it from the core class side of things. We’ve got to get kids caught up and we can’t stop we’ve got to not only catch up but we’ve got to move forward, too, and for us that’s been a challenge so splitting those classes into smaller groups allows us to have a little bit more intimate time with those kids so we can focus on their individual needs,” he said.

Students are strategically split, for example, by ability.

“It makes for a long day. We’re teaching more like a middle school schedule here at the high school now with the band, at least from the teachers’ perspective ...,” he added.

One of the difficulties is teaching band through Zoom. Whitaker said the main thing is they can’t hear the students and the other is a time delay like a satellite news cast, “so there’s no way for us to play in sync.”

The only time he can hear the band play all together is outside.

Once everybody realized there was going to be band this year, the students bought in.

Donavan Pando and Jinx Chapin, are both 17-year-old seniors in band. Pando plays the saxophone and Chapin plays flute and is a crew captain and section leader.

“It’s different,” Pando said, “but we still have the sense of family that we always keep in the band, which is nice because everybody’s been kind of locked up at home. ... It’s really nice to be around people. We still have a drive, which is really cool. A lot of people lose their motivation, but we haven’t.”

Chapin said she thinks it’s been more of a challenge to stick with band this year, but seeing the directors get excited and the freshmen being able to do things makes it more bearable.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Piper Sullivan, plays bass clarinet.

Sullivan agreed that the experience is different than last year.

“But like the other two said, it’s definitely a lot better getting to go onto the field and march. It’s kind of starting to get back to normal, even without competition,” she said.

They all said they don’t mind having to take precautions or wear masks.

Chapin said the format is giving the band a chance to get better and focus on fundamentals instead of having to switch gears to rehearse for shows.

Whitaker said this would be a state competition year, but no other peer band is participating because it’s just not practical.

Permian had two district games in Abilene and San Angelo. Given the guidelines of one student per two seats, they would have to take 14 or 15 buses.

“... Those are tough calls to make because you don’t want to pull back on these students’ experience, so we’re looking at what our options are for travel. I think by the end of the season, maybe that last district game in San Angelo, and hopefully playoffs, if we’re traveling to the playoff game we want to be able to do those things. We have to see what the rules are and what’s happening at that point; what the health department says and there’s a lot of consultation,” Whitaker said.