Phased-in opening possible for ECISD

Superintendent Scott Muri said the state Education Commissioner Mike Morath has referred to a phase-in process lasting for three weeks to start school. But during the ECISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Muri said the governor informed the district that the three-week period of time may be expanded.

“We will be looking at that guidance. We expect that new guidance will be released from TEA Thursday (July 16) and we’ll look at that guidance and consider its implications on ECISD,” Muri said in a media call Wednesday.

“The phase-in process simply means that as a school district we’re able to gradually over time increase the number of students that we are serving. More information about that for our families is coming, but we are excited that the governor and the commissioner are expanding the phase-in as that allows us a chance to (roll out) the health safeguards that we’ll put in place for our students, as well as the remote and face-to-face learning experiences we’re providing,” Muri added.

Registration for school has started. Families can find the information on the ECISD website, but for families that don’t have access ECISD plans to have a registration roadshow from July 27-July 31.

“We will have locations throughout Ector County. … Families may visit those locations and register on-site for their children to attend one of the schools in ECISD so once again the registration road show will begin in ECISD on July 27. More information about that is forthcoming. We will share the specific locations around our county that our families can visit and register their children for school. Again, that is available right now on the ECISD website,” Muri said.

During the past several weeks, Muri said the district has conducted community surveys regarding the return to school.

“In fact, about 12,000 or 13,000 members of our community, our family members completed a survey. Thirty-five (35) percent of our families have currently indicated they would like for their children to experience the upcoming school year in a virtual environment and 65 percent of our families have indicated they would like to have their children in a face-to-face environment, as long as their kids are safe in that particular space,” Muri said.

Muri added that the surveys have informed the district’s plans.

“We want to make sure that the parents in our community have a choice as to how their kids will be experiencing learning during the 2021 school year. We’re excited to be able to offer both a virtual opportunity for kids and a face-to-face opportunity. It’s important, however, as we think about that face-to-face opportunity in order for us to do that effectively we’ve got to make sure as a community that we’re taking care of ourselves. Currently in ECISD and in our community, our health situation is not at a place that we can safely bring back kids to our system. In fact, we see the COVID-19 cases on the rise in our community and it would be very difficult today if we were to make the decision to bring back students into our school district,” Muri said.

“We’re a month away from the potential start of school, that being Aug. 12, and our hope is that the members of our community, not only our students and families, but all members of our community will use appropriate health care guidance and really take care of not only yourself but those around you. Make sure that you’re washing your hands frequently; make sure that you’re wearing a face covering or face mask; and make sure that you’re maintaining social distance with those individuals that are in our community once you leave your home,” Muri added.

If we do a good job of taking care of the community, the district will be able to bring back more students when school starts Aug. 12, Muri said.

“But the health of our community will determine the number of students that we’re able to serve, so we really implore all members of our community to make sure that you’re following the local guidance,” he said.

Another survey ECISD has conducted is among staff members asking them about their preferences for returning to school in the upcoming year.

“We’re excited to be able to report that 97 percent of the staff members in ECISD are ready to come back to work in whatever capacity we may be needing them to serve the students,” Muri said. “Our folks are ready to come back and educate the kids in our county and we were really thrilled about the participation in that survey from our staff and look forward to welcoming our staff members back as we invite 34,000 kids to experience learning again either in a face-to-face environment or in a virtual space,” Muri said.

Asked about a Texas Tribune report that the health department could order schools closed if the prevalence of COVID-19 cases is too high, Muri said he hopes that not the case.

“… But in our community right now we are we’re living in a hot zone. A statistic I saw today (July 15) was 25 percent of those individuals that are currently testing in our community are testing positive for the virus. It would be very difficult to serve kids in a face-to-face environment if indeed that statistic is the same statistic on Aug. 12 of 2020, so we hope that won’t be the case but certainly the county judge, and even the mayor, they have the ability look at the healthcare situation in our own community and make some decisions to close facilities, not only for school but for other business and industries as well in our community,” Muri said.

Muri concedes that the messaging from all the various entities has been challenging.

“I go back to those two words that we’ve used a lot over the last many months — flexibility and agility. Probably the best example occurred last night (July 14) at our board meeting, so I’m providing at the meeting a quick update on the opening of schools, just giving highlights. One of the comments I made was about the phase-in process and last night at 6 o’clock the phase-in was three weeks. During the meeting, the governor announced that the phase-in process will actually be longer than three weeks and we’ll be hearing more about that. That is how rapidly information changes in our state, but at the same time while information constantly changes I understand the reason for those changes,” Muri said.

Currently in Texas, Muri said, COVID-19 is “out of control in many places” and it forces the leaders, governor, commissioner, mayor and county judge to make decisions that while they may be unpopular are the right decision so the community can remain safe.

He said some employees have expressed concern about preexisting conditions or the health of a family member.

“Certainly all of us will have to continue to be flexible and agile as decisions that each of us make as leaders will be adjusted over the next several days and months and hopefully not longer than months, but we’ll see what happens,” Muri said.

“… We’ll do everything within our power to make sure that we keep all of our staff members as safe as we possibly can if they choose to return to work,” Muri said.