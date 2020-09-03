Phase 4 coming online next week

Ector County ISD is set to welcome students in Phase 4 back to school Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Scott Muri said Phase 3 students started Sept. 1.

“... All of those students had been participating in a virtual environment, Sept. 1 we welcomed our third graders, our seventh graders and our 10th graders to our schools. We saw several thousand more kids join us in that face-to-face environment,” Muri said in a media call Sept. 2.

“Next week on Tuesday ... we will welcome Phase 4 of our students, so all of our fourth and fifth graders, our eighth graders and then our juniors and seniors. In fact, we will finally welcome the senior class physically to school next week and we look forward to bringing all those kids (back),” Muri added.

About 16,000 students are expected to be physically in school with the rest virtual. High school students are largely in school for some of the week and online the remainder of the week.

“Because COVID-19 continues to subside a little bit in our community, this means that many of fall athletic events and other extracurriculars can begin to happen. The first day of football practice officially begins on Monday, Sept. 7. The first ... game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept 24 and we look forward to that experience with our football players, cheerleaders, band members a variety of different groups of kids are involved in those experiences ...,” Muri said.

But he did issue some reminders.

“Each of our venues, Ratliff Stadium as well as other gymnasiums or other athletic venues, will be maximized at 50 percent occupancy. All participants will be required to wear face masks at all times and then social distancing must be maintained in those venues. As long as our community follows those rules, we will continue (allow) our fans to participate in those games,” Muri said.

“We recognize what a wonderful opportunity it is to bring fans (in) to celebrate our kids and the good work that they’re doing, but just a reminder to our fans and families that anybody that participates at those events we must follow social distancing and mask wearing will be required at each of those events,” he added.

Friday night games also will be broadcast by CBS 7, Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

“... We’re appreciative of our local affiliates for bringing that opportunity to our families,” Muri said. “More information about that can be found on the ECISD website.”

He added that the district website also has specific information on quarantine and testing protocols.

“People can actually return from quarantine early if they have a test, I believe it’s starting on day seven after your exposure. If you have a test and your test is negative, then you can return before the quarantine period, but again, that is only if you have a negative test result. We require evidence of that test result. In fact, I was actually at a school two weeks ago where two staff members walked in with their negative test results after being quarantined for seven days and they were allowed to return to work,” he said.

“If somebody is quarantined, the only way that they can return earlier than the 14 days would be if they have a negative test result. We would have to have evidence of that. Again, all that is spelled out in the protocol,” Muri added.