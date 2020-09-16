Permian High School men’s choir earns national honor

The Foundation for Music Education announced Permian High School’s varsity men’s choir, Cantus (pronounced kon-toos), is a National Winner in the 2020 Mark of Excellence/National Choral Honor Project on Tuesday.

The Mark of Excellence is a national music competition that recognizes music programs and their ensembles for high standards in performance, a news release said.

Ensembles are judged by nationally respected adjudicators, with the top quarter being named as national winners. The project received 145 entries in all classifications, and entries from 38 states.

The news comes on the heels of last year’s invitation for the PHS men’s choir to perform at the Southwest Division Conference of the American Choral Directors Association. It is also a great boost as ECISD fine arts programs are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region Choir auditions.