  • September 16, 2020

Permian High School men’s choir earns national honor - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Permian High School men’s choir earns national honor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:13 pm

Permian High School men’s choir earns national honor oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Foundation for Music Education announced Permian High School’s varsity men’s choir, Cantus (pronounced kon-toos), is a National Winner in the 2020 Mark of Excellence/National Choral Honor Project on Tuesday. 

The Mark of Excellence is a national music competition that recognizes music programs and their ensembles for high standards in performance, a news release said.

Ensembles are judged by nationally respected adjudicators, with the top quarter being named as national winners. The project received 145 entries in all classifications, and entries from 38 states.

The news comes on the heels of last year’s invitation for the PHS men’s choir to perform at the Southwest Division Conference of the American Choral Directors Association. It is also a great boost as ECISD fine arts programs are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region Choir auditions.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:13 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
87°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]