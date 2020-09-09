Opportunity Culture spring into action

Opportunity Culture, an initiative to get more Ector County ISD students in front of more effective teachers, is moving toward full implementation at eight campuses.

District officials and ECISD board members Donna Smith and Tammy Hawkins got to see the program in action Wednesday at Odessa High School and Edward K. Downing Elementary School.

Superintendent Scott Muri said Opportunity Culture is a way of thinking differently about teacher leadership and about the role of teachers in public education. He said he has used it in a couple of other districts where he worked.

“We identify our best and brightest who may have had aspirations to become an administrator, but who would really like to remain in the classroom and be a teacher. But they would also like to spread their wings a little bit, be a teacher leader, a teacher coach, curriculum writer etc. — some of the things teachers would enjoy doing.

In order to create those opportunities for teachers, we think differently about the master schedule. A multiclassroom leader is one of the roles as part of Opportunity Culture in that particular role a teacher spends half their day teaching students. They teach more students than they did the prior year,” Muri said.

For example, if a teacher is used to a class of 30 students they may get 40 students for their morning classes. In the afternoon, they coach their peers.

Another role in Opportunity Culture is a Team Reach Teacher. Team Reach Teachers may not be interested in coaching, but they are a great teacher so they are willing to take on more students in their classes, Muri said.

They are paid more to take on more students, but their day would be spent in the classroom.

“We’re also working with UTPB to create another role as a part of Opportunity Culture,” Muri said. “We’re taking those fourth year and fifth year seniors who are doing their student teaching. It’s a one-year internship, so we pay those students to come in and they support teachers. Our multiclassroom leaders that take on more kids, we can provide an instructional teaching assistant, pay those assistants a little bit more, then they take on some teaching responsibilities.”

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said multiclassroom leaders are accountable for the performance of the adults on their team and all the students on theri team.

Muri said the district received a $500,000, three-year grant for Opportunity Culture. Principals have made the program work from their own budgets through vacant positions or adjusting classes.

The venture comes through Public Impact in Chapel Hill, N.C. Its website said its mission is to dramatically improve education “for all students, especially low-income students, students of color and other students whose needs historically have not been well met.”

Executive Director of Talent Development Ashley Osborne said the program ensures that more students are engaged and interacting with quality educators.

Howard said people on the MCL’s team have the benefit of embedded professional learning “so they’re learning from one of our best teachers.”

OHS Principal Mauricio Marquez said Opportunity Culture gives the high school a chance to recruit teachers from outside the area.

The future of objective is for all schools to use Opportunity Culture.

“We have eight (campuses) this year,” Howard said. “We’ll bring eight on next year. Even with some schools not using it, we’re using some strategic staffing models that look very similar without Opportunity Culture as a framework. But the things that we look at for readiness are, one, student performance. We obviously want to start where we need to make the biggest impact and have great teachers in front of our students,” Howard said.

“Two, we look at talent. What campuses have we had a hard time staffing year in and year out ... These are two things that can really impact student performance, as well as staffing,” she added.

“Three, a prinicipal who’s willing and able to think differently about staffing, because it’s not the traditional one teacher a group of students; one teacher a group of students. It’s rethinking how you meet the needs of 180, 200, 400 students with a team of people vs. everyone has their own,” Howard said.

Downing Principal Marcos Lopez said the program has had a positive impact. He said it helps to be able to tell teachers he’s recruiting that they will have someone working with them to coach them.

“... Oftentimes, they’re hesitant to come to the boss and say I need help. With this, it’s a lot easier to tell a colleague, hey I need help,” Lopez said.

He said he was introduced to Opportunity Culture in the spring and planning went from spring through summer.

“At first we weren’t sure what it was going to look like, but with us doing the phase-in we were able to adjust as we needed to adjust as more students were showing up in class,” Lopez said.

Kindergarten teacher Rocky Phillips said the biggest impact she saw this year was that her team hit the ground running. They met on Zoom before teachers reported back to school and have had very few hiccups. Teachers are also coming to her with ideas.

Brenda Bustamantes had some experience with a program similar to Opportunity Culture while teaching in Florida.

Bustamantes said her district in Osceola was using the program in 19 schools and it had a positive impact on test scores and teacher turnover.

“... I’m a big believer. Don’t let it go away,” Bustamantes said.

Fifth-grade teacher Gabriella Barry said Opportunity Culture has given her more time to help her team individually, something she felt short of before.

Marcos noted that Opportunity Culture also enables him to grow his own instructors.

“Since we have such a hard time getting teachers here, we here on this campus are growing six potential future teachers here so when an opening happens ... I can essentially pick from these six here ...,” Lopez said.