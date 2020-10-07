OHS students view women’s suffrage exhibit

An exhibit on women’s suffrage from the Smithsonian Institution and National Archives marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage made its way to the Performing Arts Center at Odessa High School this week to be viewed by students.

Lee Jordan, who teaches Advanced Placement world and International Baccalaureate history, and Anita Merrifield, who teachers Advanced Placement government bought their students.

Jesus Aguilar Dominguez, Leslie Lopez Munoz, and Karlee Benavides, all 17-year-old seniors, were impressed.

“It gave us an opportunity to look at something that we don’t study too much ...,” Dominguez said.

Munoz said it was nice to get a chance to take the time to look and read the exhibits and Benavides said she really enjoyed the photographs.

“I was real interested in the Japanese American woman who had gotten into Congress in 1965 ... I thought it was really interesting, especially after World War II and what happened to the Japanese,” Benavides said.

Matthew Thompson and Elizabeth Alvarado, both 16-year-old juniors, were also glad to view the exhibit.

Thompson said it was important to get information from a place like the National Archives this that’s normally not available in Odessa.

Thompson recently posted a video message urging students to register to vote.

“... That was my main goal was ensuring that everyone has the right to be heard and thus making sure they vote,” he said.

Alvarado said it surprised her at first that the Native Americans weren’t granted citizenship until 1924 even after the 19th Amendment was passed.

“That was just kind of like crazy to me because they were here first,” Alvarado said.

Jordan said University of Texas Permian Basin had the exhibit for a couple of weeks then offered it to the local public schools.

“We can all borrow it, so I picked it up last Thursday,” Jordan said. “We’ll have it for a week; then I’m going to take it back.”

He noted that UTPB has built a relationship over the past couple of years with the Smithsonian which should hopefully give the schools more access to the displays.

“UTPB has another one coming in the spring on World War II internment camps ...,” Jordan said.

He estimated that 200 to 300 students will see the exhibit live and added that they are trying to spread it out to as many people as possible.

“Literally we’re just finishing our unit on the progressive era, so this ties in with what we’re doing in class perfectly. ...,” Jordan said.

Merrifield said she bought her seniors to the display Tuesday.

“This is an election year. For most of these kids, they’re not quite old enough to be able to vote themselves yet even as seniors in high school. That doesn’t happen until they’ve turned 18 and just not many of them have yet, but it’s their first real exposure to ... a presidential election where they’re old enough to really pay attention to it. Voter turnout has always been an issue for the U.S. and to recognize that people had to work for this, work really hard for this. There’s an exhibit over there that talks about women (getting the) right to vote in 1920, but it still depended on race and ethnicity. You’ve got all kinds of groups that it was much later than that before it was even on paper, much less for African American women. On paper they could, but the reality didn’t match. ... I think it’s super important for them to realize that this is a hard-won right that needs to be exercised ...,” Merriman said.