OHS, Permian reveal all-state musicians

Despite this year of strangeness, Odessa and Permian high schools each had students achieve the coveted honor of all-state musician.

They included Caitlin Fitzgerald, Paige Byford and Justus Davis from the OHS Chorale and Aidan Caballero, Shaun Price, Alex Lozano and Dillon Martin from Permian.

Students and directors assembled in the Permian band hall for photos and interviews Wednesday morning.

Although there is no Texas Music Educators Association convention and concert this year in San Antonio, Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said they are excited about the students’ accomplishments.

“Once you’re an all-stater, lots of the time it’s like a badge of honor. You’re forever a Texas all-stater. Even as we hire people, do an interview, they make it known that they were in all-state because it’s such a rare accomplishment. They will be all-staters for the rest of their lives,” Hawley said.

Hawley said about 50,000 students start the process and PHS Band Director Jeffrey Whitaker said about 3.7 percent make it to an all-state ensemble.

Davis, a 15-year-old ninth grader at OHS said he was proud of himself for making all-state because he competed against juniors and seniors.

Davis said he has always enjoyed singing and has been doing it since he was in sixth grade.

Byford, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she was glad all her hard work paid off. She added that she got help from her mother who is her voice teacher.

Fitzgerald, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she was proud of herself for working so hard.

“I was really surprised, but I was just very proud of myself,” Fitzgerald added.

Lozano, an 18-year-old senior who plays bass trombone, said this is the first time he has made all state.

“I was really shocked and I honestly couldn’t believe it. My first instinct was to run to my parents and tell them how excited I was …,” Lozano said.

He added that he texted all his friends.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it. But here we are,” Lozano said.

His future plans include attending University of Texas Permian Basin to become a music teacher. He said he didn’t really switch up his regular practice routine for this year’s region auditions.

“I just kind of went through the motions a little bit and then towards the end when I started getting a little more anxiety about it I started practicing more and more and I switched up my routine a lot and it really paid off in the end for me, I would say,” Lozano said.

Price, a 14-year-old ninth grader, plays the French horn at PHS. He would like to attend West Texas A&M University and pursue a career in music.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Price said. “… I just worked really hard (and) just practiced a lot because my mom actually also made it as a freshman so I have that pressure on me.”

Other family members have earned the recognition as well. People told him there was no pressure, but “I guess I was putting the pressure on myself to do it,” Price said.

Martin, a 17-year-old senior saxophone player and is the principal in the PHS band. He made all-state last year, too.

“Making it again, it kind of meant everything to me,” Martin said. “It was a hard time because of coronavirus and a lot of things were taken away this year. Still making all state again, especially my senior year because I won’t get another chance to, it meant a lot to me.”

Caballero, a 17-year-old junior percussionist, said this is the first year he has made all-state.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the results. I thought it was fake, honestly. I was like there’s no way. They’re messing with me. I looked at all three papers and it’s like I made it,” Caballero said.

He added that it has sunk in a little bit, but “I still can’t believe it.”

Caballero said he practiced more than in previous years.

“Now I practice like two or three hours a day,” he added.

Whitaker noted that the auditions were different this year and prompted the students to put in more time.

“… Our students didn’t go to an audition live. They had to submit their recordings, and therefore, they had to hear it before they submitted it. What I saw as a result of that is that they practiced more. They knew what their audition was going to be and they were not satisfied, so it resulted in kids practicing more and what a … good situation to come out of that …,” Whitaker said.

OHS Director of Choirs Ginger Storey said she is super excited her students’ achievements, especially in a year that has been anything but normal.

“… They’ve done a great job of getting prepared for the competition. (I’m) super excited about the fact that I’ve got a freshman and two sophomores in this position, so this gives them several more years to make the choir again and hopefully the next time they’ll be able to have a clinic and concert for them,” Storey said.

She added that it shows the students have a good work ethic and they made it through the “weirdness of everything.”

“We told them you’re going to get to record yourself and so this should give you those of you that have a little bit more of that stage fright less of that because you’re going to be by yourself in a room with a recording device and going from there,” Storey said. “But some of them said they found that a little bit more intimidating to do that.”

“They had three different songs that they were singing from so … if they messed up one song, they couldn’t go back and just fix that one song. They had to go back and do the whole thing over. That made it a little bit tougher, but we’ve really pressed them on rehearsing on their own. If there was anything that being virtual … promoted that was individual practice … because they weren’t able to do that with us, especially at the very beginning. They had to do it at home and on their own, so I think that was probably a positive thing to come from this situation for them.”