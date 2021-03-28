OHS mariachis heading to state

Mariachi students at Odessa High School are once again looking forward to a trip to state competition.

Normally held in the Rio Grande Valley, they aren’t sure if it will be Austin or San Antonio this year. The date has also changed from the usual early March spot to June 15, Director Jerimie Hernandez said. He estimated that 17 students will compete this year.

Vocalists Jazmine Ituarte, a 17-year-old junior, Sergio Mata, an 18-year-old senior, 17-year-old seniors Brandon Muniz and Gabriel Acevedo are busy preparing as are 18-year-old senior violinist Isaac Granados and 15-year-old freshman guitarist Carmen Robles.

Despite any nerves, they’re all excited about the state competition.

“It’s a pretty fun experience and this is my third time going. I’m excited to do what we did these past years. I’m excited to see how different it is this year because of COVID,” Ituarte said.

Muniz has mixed feelings about it because it’s his senior year.

“We’re not going to experience something like that again,” he said.

Mata said he always enjoyed listening to mariachi music growing up and has always liked singing it.

Muniz added that his brother taught him a little bit before he got into mariachi. “I was in guitar first. I didn’t really find the passion in guitar until I got into mariachi. It was a whole different experience. It was something that really clicked with me,” Muniz said. “The thing that got my attention was the feeling of it … the instruments, too, are amazing to play …”

He added that when you think of mariachi, you think of feeling joyful.

“I’ve never met no one that’s sad playing mariachi, for sure,” Muniz said.

Acevedo said he began playing mariachi music in middle school.

“That’s when I started liking it and I still enjoy playing the violin,” he added.

This is the first year Ituarte has sung.

“I was nervous at first,” she said. “I remember last year I didn’t even want to sing (in) a group, but this year I’ve overcome that nervousness and it’s fun. I really enjoy it.”

“... You feel different emotions when you’re singing certain songs. The song where you’re singing all together actually is kind of like a heartbroken kind of song. It’s more of a melancholy vibe, and when you get into it, you do feel the emotions ...,” Ituarte added.

Granados plays the violin and has been in mariachis for a year and a half. He transferred from Permian to be part of the experience and he’s in orchestra.

Robles is in her fourth year of mariachis having started in middle school.

She said listening to a song is different from playing one.

“When you listen, you listen to the whole thing together. When you get to play, you start to see the differences in what every section does to be able to create one song. You get to see the behind the scenes ... of a … mariachi song,” Robles said.

Hernandez said this group of students has demonstrated more leadership than in past years.

“I’m actually letting them have fun with that — leading each other, teaching each other, peer teaching, peer coaching, so not only are they learning about the music but they’re learning about how to be a team and how to be leaders with each other,” Hernandez said.

He added that he is glad they will get to participate in state competition.

“I’m glad for them because these students have really been looking forward to this. They look forward to it every year,” Hernandez said. “It would be very disheartening if we didn’t have this opportunity, especially the seniors who graduate this year.”

He added that students are asking him more often every year which colleges he knows of that either offer courses in mariachi or as an extracurricular.

He’s happy to hear those questions and it starts him thinking about how to prepare students more for college.

Hernandez said many colleges offer scholarships for students who are in mariachi programs. Several students in recent years who would not have considered attending college attended and graduated with a variety of degrees.

“For almost all these former students, mariachi is what attracted them to attending those universities. These universities include UT Permian Basin, Texas Tech, UT Austin and UT San Antonio. The university most of these kiddos want to be a part of is UT Rio Grande Valley because of their very popular mariachi group, Mariachi Aztlan,” Hernandez said.

“OHS has had two former students become part of the Aztlan’s ensemble, and they have performed on stage with the most respected mariachi groups of all time and taught clinics throughout the nation. ... I’m happy that we have our mariachi program at OHS because students appreciate their roots more, and especially because it serves as a way of meeting students where they’re at while at the same time inspiring them to further their education.”