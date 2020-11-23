OHS Legacy plans Christmas show

With a limited audience, the Odessa High School Broncho Legacy Choir is planning to have a live Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12.

The event will be held in the OHS Performing Arts Center. The charge will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. People can get tickets from Head Choir Director Ginger Storey or one of the Legacy members. They also will be available on Ludes.

“We’re only allowed to have 200 people in the PAC theater, including our performers,” Head Choir Director Ginger Storey said. “We will have very limited seating, so we’ve decided to do it over two nights. That way we can accommodate everybody who would like to come to the show.”

Like most things during the time of COVID-19, things will be done differently. The audience and the performers will be spaced apart.

“… For our group numbers, we are looking at getting them uniform singers’ masks so that they can sing with their masks on,” Storey said.”Our choreography will look a little bit different in that we won’t be doing partner dancing and dancing where they get close. It will be very much like line dancing, separated out. That will look a little bit different, but our singers when they’re singing solos they should be able to sing without masks on because it will them and the instrumentalists on the stage, so plenty of distance.”

A lot of the music will be Christmas standards such as “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas,” “Please Come Home for Christmas,” “Christmastime is Here” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Holiday Road,” and some sacred songs like White Winter Hymnal.

Storey said the opening number is what Storey described as “Fantasia on Jingle Bells.”

She added that she will hire a professional band to play with the singers.

“We’ve been giving the kids the task to decide on their costumes. Last year, their costumes came out really cute. They all dressed up like some kind of a Christmas character or item. We had a couple of girls that were Christmas trees. Then we had some reindeer and elves and things like that. We’re leaving it to them. They always come up with good ideas,” Storey said.

They costumes do have to be Christmas themed and school appropriate, however.

The holiday concert will be live-streamed this year, probably via YouTube. With room for only 200 people, plus 160-170 performers in the PAC, it couldn’t work as a live event.

“Everybody’s doing something a little bit different, but to me this seemed to be like the safest thing to do because we can spread out and sing and do a little bit at a time and then clear the room let it air out and start again,” Storey said.

“We’re making it work. I’m really actually looking forward to the kids being back in the classroom. We’re using the theater for most of our classes, so we’re able to spread out,” Storey said.

Seniors Chloe Aranda, 17, a soprano 2, Ashton Ontiveros, 17, a baritone, and Rose Reed, 18, an alto 1, are all looking forward to the show.

Aranda said this is her third year in the Legacy choir.

“I think I feel pretty grateful that I’m able to come up here and sing and be with my friends and feel like it’s normal for some time,” Aranda said. “I’m really excited that we have the opportunity to still do our show, even though it won’t be the same as previous years but we’ll be able to spend time and create beautiful music together.”

Ontiveros has been in Legacy for three years as well.

“I think it’s a very different experience from how it was,” he said. “Usually, we’re more close together, not just physically but as a team, as a group. But this year with COVID, it kind of separated us because not all of us are here and we’re not as close as we were.”

“I am very much looking forward to seeing everybody and singing by them, or singing next to them,” he said.

Reed, who is in her second year in Legacy, agreed that it was nice to have a sense of routine even temporarily.

“Honestly, it’s the only thing that’s even kind of normal so it’s kind of a relief,” Reed said.

She added that she still enjoys being part of the group.

“It’s probably my favorite thing that I do,” Reed said.

Associate Choir Director Rob Rodgers said this is a good group of students.

“It’s an energetic group, but it’s a hungry group and they want to be good. They’re excited to be in here. I just wish we could have all of them at a time. That’s the hardest thing about this year is even with a group like this, we still haven’t heard it with every single person in the room. It’s hard to get them all in the same place with the times of COVID,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers had some experience teaching at a virtual choir camp for Texas Tech University this summer, which Storey said she has learned from as well.

“It’s been invaluable for us having a framework for how to reach kids chorally …,” he said.

Storey said Rodgers has been their saving grace because of his choir camp stint.

“… I’m just learning everything I can from him. We’ve made it work,” Storey said .