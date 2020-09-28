Odessa Christian returns to in-person

After their roughly four and a half month hiatus from their daily routine, students at Odessa Christian School returned in mid-August and they were happy to do so.

The school has 110 students from 3 years old to eighth grade. Principal Pam Walker said enrollment is down a little due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have a staff of 24, including 15 teachers. The music, library and art teachers travel from classroom to classroom.

The small campus is taking all the necessary precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Every staff member takes their own temperature and “we’re out at the cars taking the kids’ when they get out of the car every day.”

“They go out for PE and they go out for computers, but other than that they stay in their rooms all day just to keep the exposure down to a minimum,” said Walker, who was a longtime principal for Ector County ISD.

Walker said the lack of visitors said this measure has made the building quieter.

“We don’t let anybody in. ... We don’t let any outsiders in. We don’t let parents in. It’s really cut down on a lot,” Walker added.

“We don’t have behavior issues; very seldom; and we didn’t have a lot to start with. The only time I’ve had to deal with anything is in PE and it’s just because they’re so antsy. They sit in their rooms and the teachers are really good about using GoNoodle (activity videos) to get them moving in the classrooms and things like that so they just don’t have to sit all day long,” she said. “And they do have a recess time. They go one class at a time outside.”

Chapel is conducted mainly virtually. Whole school chapel is conducted Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday there is an in-class chapel where the music teacher goes to the room that’s hosting it and puts up Zoom so everyone can watch it.

This is Walker’s second year as head of Odessa Christian. She replaced Nancy Campbell, who retired in December 2019 after eight and a half years as principal.

Before taking the leadership role at Odessa Christian, Campbell was on the board for five years.

Walker was with ECISD for 32 years. She was principal at San Jacinto Elementary School for four years before retiring and 10 years at Ireland Elementary before that.

Walker served as an assistant principal and teacher in a variety of elementary grade levels.

She also worked in Amherst for a year and Sherwood Christian Academy in Odessa.

A native of Hobbs, N.M., Walker moved to Odessa when she was 3 years old.

Walker began her education at Odessa College, then earned a bachelor’s degree in general education (kindergarten through eighth grade) from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and then a master’s in school administration from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

She also took courses at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, a previous OA article said.

In the middle of all that, Walker spent a year and a half in Ghana.

She has unofficially adopted a family from that country, the article said.

“The couple that I went with had gone over there on a mission trip with their church out of Colorado and felt called to go back and drill water wells. I was at their house in the summer right after they had been on that mission trip and they just started talking about the education need over there. I said, ‘I want to go,’ so I did,” Walker said at the time.

“I’m adventurous. I’ve always been that way. I went in ‘95 and I came back in ‘97,” she added.

The librarian at Odessa Christian was one of Walker’s teachers at Ireland Elementary and thought of her when Odessa Christian was looking for a new principal.

Walker was reluctant to take the job at first, but she’s glad she did.

“I love it. It’s wonderful. It’s definitely a God-given job,” she said.

She does enjoy the smaller size of the school.

“I like the Christian environment. We’ve got great parents; (they’re) very supportive. Good kids. We had a great start to the school year. We haven’t really had any hiccups. We’ve had no COVID issues,” she said knocking on her desk with her fist. “We’re prepared if it happens.”

When everything shut down in March, Walker said they just “dug in and started using Zoom” and teaching virtually as best they could.

Walker said that helped her acclimate to the school “just because there are so many private nonprofit things that I didn’t know about and the accountability.”

“We’re accredited by the National Christian School Association and there were lots of things there that I needed to learn. But kids are kids and curriculum is curriculum; parents are parents. It was an easy transition,” Walker said.

She agreed that if you go back to work after retiring, going to a school like Odessa Christian is a good way to go.

“I had no intention,” Walker said. “God had a different plan and I can talk about God now.”

Campbell said Walker is a “great principal who brings a set of leadership skills to the school that promotes teachers’ professional growth, students’ academic success and parents’ confidence and trust.”

While she was retired, Walker said she did enjoy it. She stepped down because her mother was not doing well.

“Then I started back to work in August and she passed in October. I believe it was a God-given thing because I would have been probably lost with nothing to do.

I love working with kids and teachers and parents. It’s a joy to come to work every day.”

She added that she doesn’t miss the STAAR tests, but she loves working with people and helping students and teachers grow.

“It’s very rewarding teaching kids about Christ; to me it is, so I enjoy that a lot; the chapel part of it and being able to talk to kids about their relationship with Christ,” Walker said.

Isabella Montero, an 8-year-old third-grader, Shane McKinney, a 10-year-old fifth grader, and Ridgely Hancock, a 6-year-old first grader, are all glad to be back in school.

“I really like being back with my friends and we have so much work to do and I love PE,” Montero said.

Walker noted that third grade is a big step up from second.

“Second grade is easier and third grade is a little bit more harder,” Montero said. She added that they are learning subtraction and sometimes “I don’t really get it.”

The students are also being taught about growth mindset.

“Growth mindset is when you have like a bubble gum brain and a bubble gum brain is when you can stretch your mind and think of new things,” Montero explained, “but fixed mindset is when you want to stay like that. You don’t want to try new things.”

McKinney said he thinks being back at school is fun, except there isn’t enough physical activity.

He added that it’s good to see his friends again and it was weird not to return to school in the spring and going to school remotely.