NTO makes pitch virtually

Along with higher educational and life skills, students at George H.W. New Tech Odessa say the school has brought them out of their shells and instilled confidence in them.

NTO is currently recruiting eighth graders and has some spots for the upper grades, as well.

“We started recruiting in back December, and the same as in the past, we host a series of incoming freshman parent meetings,” Principal Gerardo Ramirez said. “This year they were virtual. In the past, we actually were able to the middle schools and talk to the eighth graders directly in assembly but because of COVID, assemblies are on hold so we really did more through social media (and) ParentLink. We’ve hosted five meetings so far. We have two more upcoming, Feb. 8 and Feb. 17 for any interested incoming ninth graders. We still have spots available. Spots are limited. Both of these meetings start at 6:30 and they are both on Google Meets,” Ramirez said.

He added that the information is also shared on the school’s website and social media pages.

Eighteen-year-old seniors Sohila Abdellatif and Chanel Ramos and 17-year-old junior Christian Camarena and sophomore Kendall Mathis, 16, all make a solid case for NTO.

“I think I really liked was that it was project-based school and that we were going to be learning how to strive in college,” Abdellatif said.

“It’s better that the classrooms are a lot smaller because you really get to connect with your teachers and you get a one-on-one learning situation if you need the extra help,” she added.

Ramos said her sister attended New Tech before her and had the “absolute best experience.”

“I really wanted to come and really … see what she saw in the school and go through the PBL (project-based learning) process and be able to get a better education,” Ramos added.

“I think it really does feel like family,” Ramos said. “We know each other very well. We know how we are and it … honestly just feels like a family. That’s the best way to put it.”

Camarena said there is a lot of opportunity at New Tech for students. It has an open environment, has plenty of technology and is a welcoming campus.

“There’s a possibility you can get an associate degree here,” he added.

Mathis said if she was going to pitch New Tech to an eighth-grader she would tell them it teaches you life skills that you will need in the workforce such as being able to get up in front of a group and make a presentation, collaborate with students around you and “how to be seamless in technology, be able to get those things done.”

"It can also bring you out of your shell and teach you how to work well with other people, be able to just be a leader and not only push you academically but push you further toward your … goal,” Mathis said.

Math facilitator Jennifer Nunez and English I facilitator Angelica Gutierrez are both in their fourth year at NTO.

“The project-based learning … really empowers them,” Gutierrez said. “Students are more in control of their own learning because of the way the projects are designed. It’s not like the traditional classroom, so like they mentioned to you, they learn how to work with others.”

Nunez said teaching math she doesn’t get to do as many projects, but she likes the smaller class sizes and the ability to help students if they need it.

“I think it challenges the students — the learners —to be out of their comfort zone,” Gutierrez said. “When they first got here, they’re not expecting to have to get up in front of a class and put on these presentations. They’re graded so differently as well. Their oral communication and written communication, it forces them to really grow in all these different areas and to collaborate with as many different students.”

Ramirez noted that another thing that sets NTO apart is the ability to travel to Odessa and Permian high schools for University Interscholastic League activities such as sports, band, orchestra, choir and theater.

“And there’s buses that run throughout the day to make sure you’re there on time and getting to do what you want to do. (It’s) just a really good opportunity to have a really well-rounded education,” Mathis said.

Ramos said she is taking the neuroscience course.

“It has been a really cool experience because we’ve been able to work with people from other universities,” she said.

Part of the project includes helping write a research paper.

“We’re learning about the brain and all the neurons and all that stuff, so it’s really exciting because we are the only school that offers it,” Ramos said.

She said it was kind of difficult at first, but overall it’s been amazing.

“… We literally can zoom into the brain and it’s really cool because you don’t know what your brain looks like. We’re looking at fly brains and to look at those fly brains you’re like it’s really like crazy because you’re like oh that’s what brains look like up close,” Ramos said.

Ramirez said applicants usually hear in about a week. Once students apply, he said New Tech requires a parent meeting.

This year, Ramirez said New Tech has about 440 students in ninth through 12th grade.

“We have some spots available; not too many. We want to cap it at 150 incoming freshmen. And if there are some interested sophomores for next year, interested juniors, they’re welcome to apply as well. We do have some that start later. We have that capability was well,” Ramirez said.