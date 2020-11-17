Nimitz MS Treble Choir invited to national performance

In March, the American Choral Directors Association will hold its national conference with attendees and performances from around the world.

Of the 37 groups scheduled to perform there is only one middle school treble choir — the Varsity Treble Choir from Nimitz Middle School.

“For a choral program in the U.S., this is the most prestigious honor an ensemble can receive,” ECISD Executive Director for Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said in a news release. The Nimitz students were chosen for this honor through a rigorous audition process that started last May. The choir sent recordings from the past three years and a panel or choral music experts from across the nation listened to them before choosing Nimitz. Now, the students are preparing a program of four songs to be recorded, both audio and video, to submit for the virtual conference performances.”

Nimitz Head Choir Director Anne Sieloff said this is an immense honor and will enable the girls to make memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

The Nimitz Middle School Choir is under the direction of Sieloff and associate directors Derek Fletcher and Keegan Fenton. The ACDA national convention will be held virtually from March 18-20 with choral music educators and enthusiasts from across the world watching the performances and attending special interest sessions.