  • February 10, 2021

Newcomer files for school board - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Newcomer files for school board

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:34 pm

Newcomer files for school board oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Jesse Christesson has filed for Place 4 on the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees.

The election is May 1.

Christesson applied for the position when Doyle Woodall resigned. Chris Stanley was appointed to the position.

Stanley is running again as are Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard and President Delma Abalos.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

More information may be found on the ECISD website.

Those who have filed for the Odessa College Board of Trustees are J.E. “Coach” Pressly, Place 4, Vice President Gary Johnson for Place 7 and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5.

The filing period started Jan. 13 and runs to Feb. 12, the Secretary of State’s website says. Early voting is from April 19 through April 27, the site said.

Those interested in the OC board should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:34 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
29°
Humidity: 95%
Winds: NE at 17mph
Feels Like: 17°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 45°/Low 25°
Light wintry mix early. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 27°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 38°/Low 21°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s.

saturday

weather
High 31°/Low 17°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]