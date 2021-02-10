Newcomer files for school board

Jesse Christesson has filed for Place 4 on the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees.

The election is May 1.

Christesson applied for the position when Doyle Woodall resigned. Chris Stanley was appointed to the position.

Stanley is running again as are Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard and President Delma Abalos.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

More information may be found on the ECISD website.

Those who have filed for the Odessa College Board of Trustees are J.E. “Coach” Pressly, Place 4, Vice President Gary Johnson for Place 7 and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5.

The filing period started Jan. 13 and runs to Feb. 12, the Secretary of State’s website says. Early voting is from April 19 through April 27, the site said.

Those interested in the OC board should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.