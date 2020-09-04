New trustee to be sworn in

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will swear a new member in during their workshop meeting set for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The district is taking steps to protect against the spread of COVID-19 with staff and within the community. Everyone is required to stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions prior to accessing building. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

Chris Stanley will be sworn in as the Position 4 board member having been selected by the board. The election is in May 2021.

A presentation on bilingual education, proposals to revise a number of local policies and strategic plan indicators of success also are on the agenda.