  • July 23, 2020

New teacher welcome tailgate - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

New teacher welcome tailgate

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:36 pm

New teacher welcome tailgate Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron will host a welcome tailgate for new ECISD teachers on July 31.

Teachers will begin arriving at 9 a.m.

This is the 7th annual event but first time it will be a tailgate-style welcome due to COVID-19. This event features more than 25 local businesses and organizations such as banks, healthcare, education, city services and other companies. ECISD is expecting 300-plus new teachers to join their ranks for the upcoming school year, with many of them new to Odessa. This is an opportunity for these new teachers to find out about available services, businesses and organizations that are available to them, a news release said.

It will be an event to celebrate and show appreciation of those teachers joining ECISD.

Vendors are being asked to decorate their tailgates and show their welcoming spirit to these new teachers.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
94°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]