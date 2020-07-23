New teacher welcome tailgate

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron will host a welcome tailgate for new ECISD teachers on July 31.

Teachers will begin arriving at 9 a.m.

This is the 7th annual event but first time it will be a tailgate-style welcome due to COVID-19. This event features more than 25 local businesses and organizations such as banks, healthcare, education, city services and other companies. ECISD is expecting 300-plus new teachers to join their ranks for the upcoming school year, with many of them new to Odessa. This is an opportunity for these new teachers to find out about available services, businesses and organizations that are available to them, a news release said.

It will be an event to celebrate and show appreciation of those teachers joining ECISD.

Vendors are being asked to decorate their tailgates and show their welcoming spirit to these new teachers.