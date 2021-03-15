New position lets Anchando soak up knowledge

When Albert Anchando began his job as special assistant to superintendent Scott Muri last March it was trial by fire.

The COVID-19 pandemic had just hit, school had shut down and Ector County ISD was trying to turn on a dime to figure out how to serve its students.

“It was good because I’m usually eager to learn and lord was that a lot to learn,” Anchando said.

An Odessa native who earned a bachelor’s of business administration degree in finance from the University of Texas Permian Basin, he worked for a bank and Discount Tire previously.

Anchando started at ECISD in November 2015 in payroll, then went to finance and then to Dr. Muri.

He said he made the switch because he’s the type of person who loves to learn.

“I like growing and I definitely felt like this was a growth opportunity … I enjoy finance and accounting, as well. I like the idea of being part of a positive impact, so being part of a great team like that, being right next to the superintendent that’s such an honor so that was definitely a privilege for me,” Anchando said.

During his tenure, Anchando has learned — or is learning — about district operations, how to make things easier, instruction, transportation, management and leadership.

Asked about what his job includes, he said it’s like the last line of the description that says “all duties.”

“I do a little bit of everything. If I could sum it up, I do have specific tasks. A large part of my duties involve facilitating the work of the strategic plan. I’m not the expert in any specific field, however I do the facilitation of it. That’s really the nature of this job is to support Dr. Muri, or the superintendent, and whatever duties come along — whether that’s the strategic plan, whether that’s with parents, whether that’s with campuses, whether that’s board meetings, whether that’s outside third parties, external parties; even press,” Anchando said.

He said he was a little intimidated by the job at first.

“… ECISD is a large organization. It is multi-faceted in many areas. It was very eye opening, like I said a while ago; a lot to grasp. My position’s pretty unique. I am not the superintendent, obviously, but you get an insight on his involvement and what he’s engaged with. There are some awesome things that happen in the school district that I would have never found out about working in finance, much less being a student or a product of the system,” Anchando added.

Learning about what the district has to offer and all the things available to students has been fascinating.

Going back to when he was a youngster, Anchando said he can recall teachers who made an impact on him, teaching him the nuggets he still uses today.

“… I often think man when I was a kid I should have leveraged that, or I should have taken advantage of that. That’s really an aha moment that I have often is wow we do so many things and it’s available for high school students; kids that are 15, 16, 17 …,” he said.

The leadership lessons are one aspect of his job that Anchando has enjoyed most.

“I enjoy the idea of bettering people and the idea of working with others and leading in the right direction. … We’re very privileged in this community to have Dr, Muri ...,” he said.

Anchando noted that the pandemic has always been the backdrop to his special assistant post.

He added that the district leaders seemed to be trailblazers among other school districts in Texas and in the nation.

“… I’m not sure you realize what all you’re doing, and in retrospect, though you realize you were in the room while some great thinking was going on. You were in the room when these decisions were made. It’s … something you appreciate and realize a little bit after the storm,” Anchando said.

Being a home-grown product, Anchando said he wants young people to realize they have a chance to make an impact on their hometown.

“… You have opportunities here to be something good and even expand into something greater. It’s available to you; you’ve just got to make sure you know about it,” he said.

Muri said he has had people in jobs like Anchando’s in other districts.

“Albert has many outstanding qualities that make him exceptional in the role of Special Assistant to the Superintendent. His communication skills in both English and Spanish are very effective. He is highly intelligent and possesses a strong work ethic. Albert is guided by his moral compass and maintains a high level of trust and respect with ECISD team members throughout the organization,” Muri said in an email.

“Albert has far exceeded expectations. He is a sponge for learning and has grown tremendously since transitioning into the role. His proactive nature coupled with his drive for excellence make him a truly outstanding addition to the team,” he added.

What made Muri decide to create the position was his favorite quote by W. Edwards Deming: “Your organization is perfectly designed to achieve the results you are achieving.” Deming was an engineer, statistician, professor, author, lecturer and management consultant.

“When I came to ECISD, I discovered we needed to improve upon the way central office served our schools and our community. In order to do this, we needed to improve our organizational structure, so I began the process of eliminating some positions, creating new positions, and transitioning some employees from one job to another. This resulted in a more effective and efficient organizational structure, and Albert’s role is a critical element of our effectiveness.”