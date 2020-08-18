New devices coming to campuses

With the help of coronavirus relief funds, Ector County ISD has replaced most of its desktop computers that are at the end of their lifecycle with laptops.

Desktop computers are the boxes that sit underneath the desks, Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks said. The first step is reducing student desktop computers and replacing them with Chromebooks or iPads.

The ECISD Board of Trustees on Aug. 11 voted to approve an interlocal agreement with Region 4 for “Operation Connectivity.” This cooperative arrangement gives ECISD the ability to purchase devices for about half of the regular price. Through this opportunity, the district will order 5,825 iPads; 6,507 Chromebooks; and 1,000 MiFi devices for about $1.8 million. The regular prices for the same purchases would be closer to $4 million, the board recap said.

“Our new standard technology configuration will be Chromebooks for third grade through 12th grade and then iPads for pre-k to 2,” Wilks said.

“There will be exceptions to that. … For special programs, we’ll still use desktops like high-end graphic programs for newspaper and journalism — anything that requires a little bit more computer science courses. We have (Chief Innovation Officer) Jason (Osborne) has some virtual reality things that he will need some high-end computers for, but for the most part we’re moving toward Chromebooks and iPads for students,” she added.

Director of Instructional Technology Lauren Tavarez said iPads are more developmentally appropriate for younger students.

“The students have an easier time navigating. It’s a great way to teach them the skills to progress from an iPad and kind of just being those digital learners to the Chromebook as they get a little bit older,” Tavarez said.

Wilks said Aug. 3 that almost 1,300 devices had been taken off campuses.

Tavarez said teachers, staff and parents are being asked to help students get in the habit of charging their devices at night, taking them to school the next day and bringing them home again.

This will be done in case school has to go completely virtual again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll be one-to-one for students this year, so every student that needs a device will have a device …,” Wilks said. “… Some students will opt to use their own device which will be beneficial to us right now.”

Tavarez said it will be good to start developing digital fluency at a young age.

“It’s more than just click here, click here, click here, that kind of thing. It’s helping them to be … more career ready and using technology to improve their work,” she added.

Having the new technology will eventually make life easier for teachers, Tavarez said.

“That really is going to depend on, first of all, just their comfort level with integrating technology in their instruction. We have some incredible teachers that are very, very comfortable with that and very good at that, but also supporting one another. … We have had several opportunities this summer that we’ve seen a lot of teachers take advantage of, so our instructional technology team along with … several other departments, C&I (curriculum and instruction) and AVID put on a summit for the teachers to attend. We had over 2,000 viewing hours of attendance,” Tavarez said.

“We had 57 different courses and teachers could pick if they wanted to attend all day, an hour of the day. It was whatever they were interested in learning about. … ,” Tavarez added.

The district also is providing back-to-school training for teachers. Seesaw will be the prekindergarten through second grade software and Google Classroom for third through 12th grade.

“I do think eventually it makes it easier. There is a huge learning curve to get there, but I’ve had several people contact me in the last couple of months saying I’m finally listening to you and it’s getting better and I love it and why didn’t I do this three years ago. It’s fun to see them celebrate that and really take a hold of that and see how it can help students,” Tavarez said. “It’s a different way of teaching, but it’s something (where) I think once people get started they really do they enjoy it and they can see the benefits.”

Wilks said teachers have their own ways of instructing students.

“The tools just add value in other ways. Your style is your style; the way you teach is the way you teach, but the digital tools allow for flexibility and also a variety of choices for kids,” Wilks said.

Tavarez noted that there is optional insurance for student devices for damage coverage and theft. The insurance does not cover loss.

Wilks said the district hopes to replace 25 percent of the devices every year, “so that you’ve got 25 percent at the end of life and 25 percent brand new and everything in between; so every fifth year those devices would leave.”