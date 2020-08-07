The Ector County ISD Advanced Academics Department has announced that as middle high school students are returning to school this fall they will notice a name change with some of the district’s courses.

What used to be called Pre Advanced Placement, or Pre-AP courses, are now called Honors Courses. The courses will maintain the same level of rigor and the same high expectations, and the same weighted grade point average, as they are designed to challenge students and prepare them for high school AP courses, a news release said.