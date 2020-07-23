Muri talks to back-to-school plans

When Ector County ISD formulated its plan to start school in the fall, it used data to see who needed to be in a school building and in contact with teachers the most.

In a July 22 media call, Superintendent Scott Muri reviewed the process, which included an 18-committee task force. The committees included parents, students, teachers, community members and a cross section of district personnel.

School starts Aug. 12 for all students, but most will be learning virtually at first.

The youngest children, English learners, those who receive special services and those who didn’t have internet access at home will be returning to campus right away. Other students will be phased in throughout the month of August.

“We’re being driven by our mission and vision that we have as a school district. We developed a set of nine guiding principles that that really drove the committee as they developed our opening of school plan and this kind of represents those nine principles that we continue to go back to as we make decisions,” Muri said.

They looked at data.

“… Specifically looking at mathematics looking at 10 million children across the United States, you can see that as the school year began in 2019-20 kids are progressing nicely. They’re with their teachers. Things are healthy and then suddenly we’re out of school in the month of March and then things potentially begin to decline. We don’t know today what the reality is. We have not assessed our children yet. We anticipate that many of our kids may have lost quite a bit of learning. In fact, it’s estimated that some of our kids may have lost over a year’s worth of learning in just the few months that we’ve been out of school,” Muri said.

The area of the most anticipated learning loss appears to be math. Muri said reading isn’t quite as significant, but “we do anticipate learning losses in the area of reading primarily our early grades pre-k through second. Those children were in the throes of learning to read. That loss may be pretty significant for our earliest children …”

Muri said researchers are concerned about prekindergarten through second students.

“That’s why it’s so important that those kids are physically present as much as possible as we begin the school year,” he added.

He said the district also looked at internet access and found that about 39 percent of children in ECISD did not have good access, limited access or no access. For some, a cell phone was their only form of broadband access.

“So we have to do something about that as well,” Muri said.

The district conducted surveys to find out what our parents and students were interested in as the year began. A survey conducted in the early part of July found that approximately 65 percent of ECISD families wanted some type of face-to-face experience for their students and about 35 percent of families wanted an at-home virtual experience for their children.

“This further encouraged us to make sure we had multiple options available for our families,” Muri said.

Teachers, staff members, administrators, support staff members, custodians and others were surveyed and about 97 percent said they were anxious to return.

Javier Ruiz, president of the Odessa chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, said at the July 21 school board meeting that they surveyed their members anonymously and found they were concerned about their health and safety if they returned to work and that they feared retaliation.

Muri said he couldn’t speak to the TSTA survey. The ECISD survey covered the entire district and got 1,849 responses. The district has 4,200 employees.

“… We asked a series of questions wanting to know what they were thinking and feeling at the time. That was two or three weeks ago. The data we released on the basis of that survey,” he said.

To formulate what school would look like, ECISD used the parameters established by the Texas Education Agency.

“A couple of things that I’ll lift up here: one is that every school district in Texas is required to have school in the ‘20-21 school year. Whether it’s face to face or virtual, we must provide instruction for children. Students and families have to have a choice either face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction, but our families must have a choice,” Muri said.

“The state has developed a transition period. It is an opportunity that if school districts wish to phase in, if you will, into the school year we have the ability to do that. The state provided four weeks automatically. A school district, however, if the health conditions worsen during the beginning of the year the school district, the board of trustees, can vote to extend that four-week transition period to a total of eight weeks. … Those are guiding factors that we received from the Texas Education Agency,” he added.

The district will follow all the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance from state and local health organizations.

“We’ve developed a contract with a company called GermBlast. During three different points in the year, GermBlast will be treating our schools. They have a viral and bacterial process that they use to make sure that our schools are free of contaminants. … Every building will be treated when the year begins. They’ll be treated a second time right before the cold and flu season begins in the late fall and early winter, and then once again in the late winter/early spring …,” Muri said.

It is recommended that prekindergarten through third grade students wear a mask, but it is not required. This comes from guidance from the medical community stating that masks on younger children may not be appropriate, or healthy, for them.

“So we will provide that as an option for kids and we will recommend that they wear them (but) it’s not a requirement,” Muri said. “The only requirement for pre-k through third graders is that while they’re transitioning — they’re on a bus, or they’re moving from classroom to classroom, or walking down the halls of their building — those students will be required to wear a mask at that point. But the rest of their day (it) will be optional for them.”

All fourth through 12 graders will be required to wear a mask most of the time during the day.

“The exceptions will be while they’re eating breakfast or lunch and if they’re outside engaged in physical activity and they’re social distanced, they do not have to wear a mask while they’re outside,” Muri said.

“In the school building all day long, as well as on the school bus our fourth through 12th graders will be required to wear a mask and the same holds true for our staff all 4,200 staff members in ECISD will also be required to wear a mask. Again, the exceptions being if they are outside with a group of students and they need to maintain social distance, or if they’re eating breakfast or lunch they would not be required to wear a mask,” he said.

Staff members will be required to undergo a self-screening process daily to make sure they are free from any COVID-19 conditions.

“Our students will also be required to do that, so parents and students together we have a document that is loaded on the ECISD website. Parents can access and read through the screening procedures that they’ll need to go through every day before they send their child to school just to make sure their child is not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. And if indeed they are, the document will talk about what needs to happen before that child is allowed to return to an ECISD campus,” Muri said.

He anticipates that the virus will arrive on campuses through either a student or staff member.

“We have a very precise protocol that we’ll follow should a virus enter a classroom, or a hallway, or specific part of a building. We may end up closing a classroom, or closing a hallway, or maybe even the whole school depending upon the viral situation. But anyway, a process is in place to describe what that would look like and then the process that we will follow as an organization …,” Muri said.

The district has 1.3 million masks on hand.

“We suspect that many of our students and staff members may wear their own. But if they don’t, we will provide those for our students and staff members. We’ll have thermometers on hand should we need to use those with students or staff members; thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer; face shields. Some of our staff members will be required, in addition to their masks, they’ll be required to wear a face shield in certain cases,” Muri said.

“For other staff members, they may choose that as an option. Some staff members may choose to wear a face shield in addition to their mask. Those will be available for use. Gloves of course and then Plexiglas, making sure that the entrances of our schools and other places which we receive individuals will have Plexiglas dividers to keep our employees safe …,” he added.

A school day will vary slightly from elementary to middle and high school.

At the elementary level, parents will have three options: Attend school five days a week; experience virtual learning five days a week; a hybrid scenario where a student may be attending school every other day.

Movement of students will be limited. They will be required to use their backpacks as storage next year as no lockers or storage areas will be available.

“We’ll be providing devices for all our kids next year. They will have either an iPad or a Chromebook, if they choose. Some kids may choose to bring their own. … but for those children that need a tool of technology, we’ll be providing that for all of our kids. More information about that is forthcoming,” Muri said.

“We’ll be providing free of charge breakfast and lunch for every child next year served by the school cafeteria. Lunch will be delivered into the learning spaces of our kids, so we don’t have to have student movement around campus,” he said.

Middle school will be similar to elementary students. Parents have the same three choices and lockers will not be available.

“Right before school was out in March, our middle school students had opportunity to select their schedule so we’ll be using those schedules to drive the middle school experiences of our kids this year,” Muri said.

High school students will have two options.

“Option No. 1 for high school students is completely virtual, so kids can remain at home five days a week and learn virtually. Most of that will synchronous learning, which is a live teacher on the other end of that computer screen. The other option for our high school students is a hybrid model. We’ll use an A day/B day schedule, so on an A day I as a student might come to school. On a B day, I stay at home and I’m learning virtually. I would rotate back and forth on that A day/B day environment,” Muri said.

High school schedules will be based on the ones students selected last spring. High school students also will have to be self-contained. They will have access to devices and lunch will be provided and students can bring their lunch at any level.

“The unfortunate part of this schedule for our juniors and seniors is, at least as we start the school year, our high school kids will not be able to leave campus for lunch and I know that’s something they enjoy doing. We hope to be able to add that back once we see that it is safe enough to do so,” Muri said

Starting Aug. 12, every single student in ECISD is going to start school.

Most students will start virtually, although some students will start face to face or have the option to start face to face.

“The first kids to start are those without internet access at home (in) elementary, middle or high school; students that receive special services have that ability to be face to face on that day; all 3- year olds that are attending school have that ability to be face to face; and then lastly, the children of ECISD employees. We’ve got to make sure that all of our employees are free to serve the needs of our kids, so we will be serving their children as well,” Muri said.

Phase 2 begins Aug. 18, so in addition to the students involved in Phase I, the Phase II kids of pre-k through second grade will now be allowed to attend school. Pre-k through first at Pease and Zavala; third graders at Noel and Travis; and all sixth graders and all ninth graders. … Not all of those kids may actually attend school on the 18th some may come on the 19th, but you can see on this design what that will look like.

“Phase 3 will add another wave of students. All third graders will start school at that time. Then fourth graders at Cameron, Noel and Travis. Second graders at Pease and Zavala. All seventh graders, all 10th graders, and then again a group of students will follow that rotation A day/B day schedule,” Muri said.

“Finally, Phase IV begins on Aug. 28. This is the last group of students that will be coming in and you can see it’s all fourth and fifth graders; sixth graders at Cameron; eighth graders; and our juniors and seniors will join us at that time, so that’s our scenario for phasing,” Muri said.

The instructional plan, Muri said, will be high quality and rigorous whether it’s face to face or virtual.

“One difference between remote learning in the spring is that many times the parents were serving as teachers. In this environment, our teachers will actually be serving as teachers and that will be different for some of them. We’re excited that our teachers can actually have that opportunity for our kids. All of our kids will actually have access to a device, so we’ll have a one-to-one situation next year for our students,” Muri said.

“We’ll use blended learning strategies. Simply put, blended (learning) is the very best of face-to- face teaching coupled with the use of powerful technology tools. We’ll offer synchronous and asynchronous learning. Synchronous is when a teacher is live with a student. Either you’re live on computer like we are right now, or live on a telephone. But the teacher is actually working directly with one student or a group of students. The other piece of that is asynchronous learning, so learning is happening on the part of a student but they’re not live with a teacher,” they will be using software and working at their own pace.

Teachers will have daily check-ins with students. Students will have contact with a teacher either face-to-face or on the phone every day, he said.

Grading guidelines will remain the same whether it is face to face or virtual learning. Students must maintain 90 percent attendance in order to earn credit for their courses or credit for the school year.

Athletics and fine arts will continue to follow guidance from the University Interscholastic League. Marching band begins Sept. 7.

The first day a football game can be held is Sept. 24 and that is subject to change due to health conditions in the area and across the state.

For buses, one child per seat will be allowed.

“Our buses will be running multiple routes in order to drop off and pick up students from our schools,” Muri said.

Parents must make choice on face to face or virtual learning July 29-Aug. 2. The forms for that are on the ECISD website and one form must be filled out for each child.

Parents may make another decision at the end of each grading period.

Teachers and staff members return to work Aug. 5. Devices will be distributed Aug. 5-11.

“All of this is subject to change at any point. If today was the first day of school, we couldn’t do it. I’m hopeful by Aug. 12 our numbers will be more appropriate, the community healthier and we’re able to start school face to face,” Muri said.

