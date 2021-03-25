Muri reviews new partnerships

New partnerships to create more choices for Ector County ISD families were among the items reviewed by Superintendent Scott Muri during his weekly media call.

The ECISD Board of Trustees approved a new relationship with IDEA Public Schools, which is building a new facility at 7300 E. Yukon Road.

Tuesday night, Muri said, “We brought them in as a new charter that’s a part of ECISD and we will welcome approximately 1,500 pre-k through 12th grade students over the next several years to that school and we’re excited to announce IDEA Public Schools as a new partner in ECISD.”

The other partnerships are with the YMCA of Odessa and Third Future, a charter school network.

The YMCA partnership will allow the district to “bring 3-year old pre-k students into the learning environment,” next fall.

“The second agreement that we signed last night was with Third Future. Third Future will be our new partner to take over Ector Middle School. We’re excited to welcome them, again, to the ECISD family. …,” Muri said.

On a separate topic, the board approved a resolution addressing federal stimulus money and approved the appointment of Tracey Borchardt as the new executive director of athletics.

“As the public is aware, the federal government over the past several months has passed three separate stimulus packages in response to the pandemic,” Muri said. “In each of those stimulus packages, there was a bucket of money specifically focused on public education across the nation.”

From the first package, ECISD received almost $6 million. Muri said that provided ECISD with an opportunity to make some significant investments in technology.

“We provided devices for all our students. We provided broadband in many of our homes. We’ve really done some good work with that amount of money,” Muri said.

“In the second round of stimulus funding, there was approximately $25 million available to ECISD. And in round 3, that amount of money is $75 million.”

“Round 2 and Round 3, ECISD has not seen those dollars yet. Right now those dollars are at the state level and they have yet to make their way to the local level. We want to make sure that all of those dollars flow to the local school districts,” Muri added.

Over the next three years, he said, ECISD has to make significant investments “in the academic lives of our children as the pandemic has created some really significant learning gaps for our children,” Muri said.

“In order for us over the next three years to remediate those gaps, we need to make sure that we make some additional investments over and above learning opportunities that are currently provided for children so those federal dollars are important for us.”

Examples of what the funding would be used for include extending the school year for another 30 days at the elementary level and high-dosage tutoring.

The board on Tuesday approved a resolution directed toward the state legislature who right now is in control of all of those dollars.

“We want to make sure that our state legislators, both the House and the Senate, are aware that our local school districts are best served to utilize those dollars. School districts across the state of Texas are represented by elected school boards who know the needs of their students and their community [better] as they are closer to those families,” Muri said. “We want to make sure that all of these dollars not only flow to ECISD but flow to each district across the state of Texas.”

He encouraged the community not only to review the resolution, which is posted on the ECISD website, but to contact their local and state legislators to make sure they know how critically important it is that the district “receive every penny of that money so we can invest that in the children and families in ECISD.”

Borchardt has been a part of the community for many years. Muri said she is a Permian High School graduate, but spent much of her teaching and coaching career at Odessa High School.

“So she knows our community north, south, east and west. She’s committed to the work that we do as a system, believes in the importance of athletics and extracurricular activities in the lives of our children and will provide guidance and wisdom for years to come in ECISD,” Muri said.