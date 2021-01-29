Muri, officials explain the school calendar

How the school calendar is constructed and why things are timed the way they are was discussed in an Ector County ISD Live broadcast.

The livestream could be viewed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Thursday evening. Superintendent Scott Muri was joined by Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez, Executive Director of Leadership Corey Seymour and Milam Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Joy Mendoza.

The school year next year will be 180 days, Muri said.

“We are in an academic crisis that has been magnified by the pandemic so we have got to have academic time with our students because they are woefully behind their peers across the state of Texas,” Muri said.

That includes an option to add school days for prekindergarten through fifth grade students.

Nanez said teacher contracts are 187 days and that includes seven days for professional development, planning and records days.

In his Jan. 27 media call, Muri said the calendar was originally designed for those in education to meet the needs of an agrarian society.

“The children needed to be at home during the summer months to help mom and dad tend the fields and make sure the crops were harvested,” Muri said. “Today in 2021, our world looks different and yet sometimes our calendar reflects our days from a century ago and we have an opportunity using the school calendar to make sure that it is designed to most effectively meet the needs of our children.”

Nanez said there are several things that are considered when constructing the calendar such as state requirements and local preferences.

The community expects a holiday between Labor Day and Thanksgiving. Students and teachers like a full week off at Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas.

“We’re very happy to honor those expectations,” Nanez said.

Teachers also need records days at the end of the fall and spring semester to complete all their paperwork.

ECISD is a “district of innovation,” Nanez said which gives it flexibility on when it can start.

Nanez said a subcommittee is created that begins work in early November. They use three calendar templates and the committee helps the district decide on the start date and where to fit in requirements.

The committee includes representatives from elementary and secondary schools, administration and district personnel. Then it is on to the continuous improvement committee that Nanez said is largely made up of teachers.

Nanez said what ECISD has seen during the pandemic and in summers before the pandemic is summer slide.

“… Students regress over the summer so when students start in later August we would spend a lot of time getting kids caught up,” she said.

Mendoza said when students return to school after the summer, the teachers have to get them back into a routine and get them back to where they were when they left.

“… With every good thing, because everybody loves summer vacation, comes the cost and that is the cost …so this is going to help that summer slide not be so” dramatic, Mendoza said.

Muri said research shows the summer slide costs students 2.3 months of learning so teachers are spending August, September and October just catching students up from what they lost the prior year.

For those who don’t do much over the summer, Muri said, the loss is more significant.

Mendoza said last year was detrimental and she’s hoping the extra learning days will let students and teachers fast forward.

The calendar will be up for approval at the February school board meeting.