Muri: In-person grad ceremonies planned

Graduation ceremonies are in the works for the class of 2021 and 2020.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri made the announcement during his media call Wednesday.

“We’re excited to announce that we will have a traditional, if you will, graduation experience for our students and are excited to be able to do that. Two of our high schools will graduate at Ratliff Stadium in that outdoor environment and then our other three schools … their graduation will take place in an indoor setting, complete with air conditioning and comfortable seats,” Muri said.

He added that the only adjustment they may have to make is potentially limiting the number of guests in attendance.

“That will all be determined based upon the current COVID-19 conditions in our own community,” Muri said. “We’ll know that much more in the month of April, but right now we’re very glad to announce that the class of 2021 will have graduation as normal and we’re excited to be able to do that for our kids.”

An added announcement was that commencement is in the cards for the class of 2020, which didn’t have theirs last year due to the pandemic.

“We promised the class of 2020 that we would have a traditional graduation experience for them when it is safe enough to do so. And now it is safe enough to do so. In May and early June, we will be conducting not only graduation for the class of 2021 but also the class of 2020,” Muri said.

A survey is now posted on the ECISD website.

“We are seeking feedback from the class of 2020 to let us know if they’re interested in participating, and specifically the dates and times. We’d like to plan this around their schedules and have an event that can be memorable for them and one in which they are free and willing to attend …,” Muri said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he had rescinded the mask requirement in Texas.

“And today within the last hour, we received some guidance in that area from the Texas Education Agency and so guidance from the Texas Education Agency specifically related to the mask is that the mandate remains in place for pre k through 12th grade schools across the state of Texas,” he added.

The only exception to that is if a local board of education votes to redo that guidance, Muri said.

He added that ECISD will continue to follow state protocols and advice from the local medical community.

“Our data indicates that what we are doing is effective for keeping our students safe and keeping our staff members safe and ultimately our community safe. …,” he said.

The School Nutrition team has announced that March 5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. they will be providing free meals for any family who has children from age 1 to 18.

“You can visit Nimitz Middle School, 4900 Maple Ave., or Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., to pick up your seven days’ worth of meals. We are closed next week due to spring break and we know that many of our families depend upon us for food for their children, specifically breakfast and lunch. We’d like to continue that feeding process,” Muri said.

Families need proper ID and children do not have to be present.

A state of the district address will be presented at 7 p.m. March 18. Muri said it will include the work that ECISD has done over the last year, the goals they have established for themselves and how they are working to attain those goals. The address will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.