MOSC conductor puts on clinics

Permian High School musicians were put through their paces by a professional Friday — Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale Conductor Gary Lewis.

Lewis started with PHS band students in the morning and worked with orchestra students in the afternoon.

Director of Bands Jeff Whitaker said students in band and orchestra are doing “fantastically well” this year, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

Band and orchestra are preparing for their University Interscholastic League competition a little later this month. Whitaker said there were about 60 students in symphonic band that Lewis worked with.

Orchestra Head Director Todd Berridge said about 35 of his students got some tips and advice from Lewis.

“You do get in ruts and you do need to have perspective,” Whitaker said. “When you bring in great artists and great musicians to be in front of these kids, it does two things in particular. One, it gives you their insight and their perspective to what we’re accomplishing and what we can be improving on. But on the other hand, it gives our students a chance to perform for someone. It gives them a chance to try their hardest and their best and do more than they would do on a typical Friday.”

Berridge was thrilled to have Lewis visit, as well.

“This is absolutely amazing to have someone who is a consummate musician who can impart his wisdom in the way he can to kids. It’s pretty priceless!”

Lewis said he had presented clinics at the high school before, but it had been several years. He added that he loved being there and that the musicians rose to the occasion.

“They’re fabulous. … It’s just such an amazing program and what these fabulous music educators are doing with these students is so impressive, especially given the current COVID situation that we’re in. I’m so impressed with what they’re doing,” Lewis said.

Dillon Martin, a 17-year-old senior saxophone player, said it was a great experience to be led by a professional conductor.

“It’s a memory that I’ll have for the rest of my life and he really improved us today as an ensemble and I’m super thankful,” Martin said.

Grace Sanchez, a 16-year-old sophomore clarinetist, agreed.

“I think it was great and I think it was really interesting. Usually we have other band people come in, but he works with an orchestra and a symphony, so he probably has different kinds of advice to offer. I just thought that was really cool and it was really fun working with him,” Sanchez said.

She added that everything Lewis did seemed to make them better.

“We did get a lot better as far as rhythm goes and entrances that could be weird to get into. He figured that out for us,” she added.

Alesha Cleere, a 16-year-old junior clarinetist, said Lewis offered a steady, fast pace.

“He had a lot to say and I really learned a lot from that. In such a small time, he gave so much information that I learned a lot and put it into the music,” Cleere said.