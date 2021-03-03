Middle school counselor finds her niche

Teresa Porath’s dream job has always been to be a counselor at a school.

She got her wish after being hired as an SAS (Student Assistance Services) counselor at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

Graduating in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from San Diego State University, Porath taught English in Italy for a few months and then returned and taught Head Start.

She decided to go back to school soon after that to become a counselor. She was a graduate assistant at University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She graduated in 2010 and got her license in professional counseling.

The majority of her counseling career has been with Harris County MHMR. She and her husband, Adam, moved to Midland from Houston. Adam Porath is in his first year teaching science at the Alternative Education Center.

They have adopted two children.

When they first moved back, Porath worked for Centers for Children and Families and subcontracted through centers to work at Trinity School in Midland, Porath said. She has also written columns for the Odessa American.

“Working at a school has always been my dream job. This (is) what I’ve always wanted to do. I love working at Wilson and Young and I love working for ECISD …,” Porath said.

She added that she doesn’t know what the long term looks like, but “… I plan to stay at this job and work for this district as long as possible.”

Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley said Porath is a gem.

“Teresa will go above and beyond to make sure students’ needs are met. She is continually looking for resources for students and for continuing education for herself to better serve students. She works well with her amazing counseling team at Wilson and Young,” Vanley said in a text message.

Normally, Porath said, to be a school counselor you have to have been a teacher for two years. Many also have a license in professional counseling.

“As an SAS counselor, I am not required to have been a teacher at all, but I am required to have experience dealing with trauma. My role as an SAS counselor is primarily crisis intervention and to help at-risk students succeed. General school counselors exist nationwide, but SAS counselors don’t, although they should,” Porath said.

“SAS counselors are trained in trauma intervention. … Trauma impacts brain development. Kids can’t focus if they are worried about not having any food or about the fight they witnessed between their parents last night. My experience as a foster parent and my experience as a counselor has prepared me to deal with trauma. In many ways, the experience that people are going through right now with COVID is traumatic. People have lost loved ones, jobs, a general sense of well being,” she added.

She sees students face to face, but COVID has changed things a little bit.

“I’ve had to do more virtual stuff, but … we have a good bit of students back on campus so we still do face-to-face stuff,” Porath said.

She added that Wilson & Young has experienced a lot of major things in the past year with the death of a student and a teacher.

“Trying to connect with kids on the phone, trying to connect with kids virtually has been difficult,” Porath said.

While some might run from middle school students, Porath is drawn to them.

“I love this age because they’re still young enough that I think you can really make a difference but old enough to actually start to really make choices that matter,” she added. “The choices that they make in junior high are really setting them up for the rest of their lives.”

With COVID, she said, there are some students that are dropping out so she tries to make sure students stay and finish school.

She said she works well with fellow counselors on campus and the teachers.

“We have all really worked hard to have a good relationship with the students and when we have a good relationship with the students then they want to be here. … A lot of our teachers this year are brand new, but we’ve really worked hard to create a good atmosphere and a good team environment here at school among the staff so I think by doing that it helps kids to want to be here.

“I am just one person, but I feel like I do a lot to try and bring the community and school together.”

Porath said the school has started recognizing star students every six weeks.

“We have teachers nominate someone that they have seen as a standout student and we do prizes for that, too. That was something that I started because I think it’s important for the kids’ mental health,” she added.

School counseling is different from her work at Centers for Children and Families because there she had regular appointments set up with clients.

“You develop a relationship with kids over time and kids stop in and say hi whenever they need to. We’re always available for any type of crisis counseling for any student. But at Centers I would have regular … people come to see me every week at the same time. At school, it’s not really like that. Kids stop in as they need to stop in, but I don’t have regularly scheduled appointments with anyone,” Porath said.