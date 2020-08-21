Marshall takes on Dowling Elementary

If optimism could lift a campus to its highest levels, Julie Marshall would be the one to do it.

Marshall is the new principal at Dowling Elementary School coming over from Hays STEAM Academy. She’s adjusting to a new, larger campus and a new staff, not to mention dealing with COVID-19.

Dowling also is rated improvement required under state accountability standards, so one of Marshall’s goals is to bring the campus up from that which she fully expects to do.

“… This campus was projected to be out of IR this school year, but when the STAAR test didn’t happen, we still are going to be an IR campus. But I fully expect that we’ll be at least a B this year and that we’ll be an A in three years,” Marshall said.

STAAR stands for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

“All those structures are in place and the teachers are eager,” Marshall said in an interview before school started. “They’re ready to come back to work and to do what’s right by kids. We’re working with an organization called Big Rock (Educational Services). We had the leadership team at three campuses, and Dowling is one of those. We have had three full face-to-face days with Big Rock. What Big Rocks is is an educational service company. They coach the leadership team in coaching the teachers and the staff so that we can move forward and make gains. It is very powerful. I will have a coach on campus with me every Wednesday beginning the second week of school.”

“They follow you through your classroom walk-throughs, through your arrival, your transition and they’re coaching me in the moment. Oh, did you notice this? Did you address this? Make sure you do this. So as we begin coaching teachers, they’ll also be right there with us on Wednesdays to not really evaluate, but to coach us as we’re coaching. Like this is a great time for you to tell the teacher this. Did you notice that this happened? This is going really well Miss Marshall,” she said.

“I’m really excited to have that support because I think it’s just going to build my skills as a principal and our assistant principal is in on that training, as well as our two instructional specialists so it’s kind of giving us a common framework of what we’re going to do to meet our goals,” Marshall said.

Marshall said her boss, Alicia Press, an executive director for leadership at ECISD, spoke to her in June and offered her a chance to move to Dowling from Hays. Marshall said she asked for the weekend to think about it. Marshall decided there was no reason to say no.

“It’s a challenge and I’m up for it, so I called her and said I will happily move to Dowling and fill in that spot. The support I’ve had moving over here is tremendous, just from the staff and the faculty and then from Ms. Press herself, so I’m excited for this year,” she said.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in merchandising and home economics education from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Texas Permian Basin. She went back and got an early childhood certificate, finished additional hours to get an educational leadership designation and sit for her principal exam.

She has three children, Andrew, 25, Mason, 23, and Kara, 21.

Things she would normally do to prepare for a new school year have been curtailed by the pandemic, such as greeting the staff in person. But she met with every one of them by Zoom in July so she could get feedback on several questions.

Those questions were: what things are going well at Dowling that you do not want to see changed? What is something that you would like to see improved at Dowling this year and what do you expect of me as the leader on this campus?

Marshall took notes from each meeting. She added that it gave her a lot of insight.

“… Almost 95 percent of them said our staff is very hard working; we all get along; we’re a team and so that makes me feel good coming into this year because that’s not true in every situation that you walk into. … Of course it’s a little different when it’s your first year in the building. You’re relying a lot on the office staff and the teachers to tell you how things have gone in the past and then trying to make adjustments for COVID,” Marshall said.

Last year, Dowling had 624 students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. More than 100 of those students transferred from other campuses that were full or the students’ particular grade level was full. Dowling was underutilized as far as student numbers, so that was one of the campuses students were sent to.

“… I don’t know if some of those kids are going to go back to their home campus. They can stay here at Dowling if they want to. We have about 300 registered right now, so we still have lots of kids at Dowling that have not registered that we’re calling and we’re trying to make contact with those parents,” Marshall said.

Parents can come to the campus for help signing up, but the amount of people in the building is limited due to pandemic requirements.

Marshall doesn’t know if some of the students that hadn’t turned up yet moved out of town during the oil downturn and COVID shutdown, or if they had not registered for school or went back to their home campuses.

About 400 students in grades prekindergarten through fifth went to Hays. Dowling has 60 employees total and Marshall said all of them play a role in making a school successful. For arrival and dismissal at Dowling, Marshall said there will be a lot of extra hands on duty to help students get into the building and to the right spot.

“… I know a lot of parents, especially kindergarten parents, are very nervous because they’re dropping their most precious asset off to us the first day of school and they’re not able to come into the building and hold their hand and make sure they get to their class safely. That pulls on a mamma’s heart strings when you’re just dropping them off at the curb, so we have plenty of people. We have a plan in place to make sure that we get all of the kids to the correct classroom whatever phase they start in,” Marshall said.

The district is starting school in phases.

“I think the first phase is going to be a great practice to make sure that the safety protocols are all up to par. It’s going to help us make sure that all the systems we have in place in the building are working well before we end up with 600 kids here,” she added.

Because the principal and assistant principal of Dowling became multi-classroom leaders through the Opportunity Culture program started at ECISD, Marshall hired Janie Gutierrez as her assistant principal.

“She is from the Valley. She has experience working in IR (improvement required) campuses and she is also bilingual, which is very important for this campus. Since I’m not bilingual, I really needed to make sure that I hired an assistant principal that could communicate with our Spanish-only speaking parents. Last year, she was an instructional specialist for the district, but she had previously in the Valley been an assistant principal, so she has that experience. She’s working on her PhD. She’s a very smart young lady,” Marshall said.

Press said Marshall has proven herself to be one of the top instructional leaders in ECISD.

“During the search for a new principal, I asked the Dowling community about the qualities and characteristics they wanted to see in their next leader,” Press said in a text message. “Overwhelmingly, they asked for someone that had high expectations of themselves and others, as well as someone that would nurture the professional and academic growth of both the students and staff in their care. Julie Marshall embodies these characteristics, as well as many others. I am confident that under her leadership Dowling Elementary will be one of the highest-performing schools in ECISD.”