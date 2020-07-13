Many students bored with online content

Many Ector County ISD students said in a survey they did not find the remote curriculum challenging or rigorous enough and often found themselves bored during the spring semester.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri shared the statistics gathered from a Panorama Education survey during “The Future of Schools: Elevating Student, Staff, and Community Voices During and Beyond COVID-19,” a webinar broadcast by Ed Week, an independent news organization covering kindergarten through 12th grade education.

Rowena Mak, district coordinator, services for English learners at Saddleback Valley United School District in Mission Viejo, Calif., also participated in Monday’s webinar. It was moderated by Vinutha Kumar, outreach coordinator of Panorama Education. Panorama helps educators act on data to improve student outcomes in social-emotional learning, school climate, family engagement and more, its website said.

Muri said listening is critical during this time of COVID-19. He said 75 percent of staff said students were not at all, slightly or somewhat engaged in remote learning and 70 percent of staff said that almost no students, a few students or about half of students participated in distance learning in the past week at the end of the year.

As educators thought about distance learning week by week, Muri said they recognized that more than half of students were not having a meaningful remote learning experience.

Students in grades three through five were asked during the past week how often did they feel happy/excited/sad/lonely or bored? Students were experiencing sadness and loneliness, Muri said. Some 45 percent of students reported they were almost always or frequently feeling bored.

He said only 25 percent felt the school work was rigorous or challenging enough for them.

For the coming year, at least right now, 65 percent of families want face-to-face learning and 35 percent of families want virtual learning, Muri said.

He said ECISD is formulating a hybrid situation, a mix of online and in-person learning, so as many students and families can be seen as possible.

Seventy-eight (78) percent of students said they spent some or quite a bit of the day on learning and completing school work.

Some 75 percent of students in grades six through 12 said they were sometimes, frequently or almost always stressed out. Some 23 percent of students said they talk to other classmates frequently or almost all the time. More opportunities to work in pairs or groups were provided this summer, Muri said.

Some 39 percent of ECISD students sometimes, rarely or never have internet access at home. Muri said this has focused ECISD on removing connectivity barriers for students. According to a slide shown during the webinar, a wide area of the district doesn’t have broadband access.

“It’s a crisis in our community,” Muri said. “We’ve got to make sure that no matter where you live on this really large map you must have access to broadband. …”

Muri reviewed the district’s guiding principles of equity for every child and being a district of leaders that will be on the forefront of this movement to improve education for children;

“We believe that our most fragile students should be taught by our best educators; we believe in meeting students where they are academically and socially/emotionally; we believe students deserve a learning experience that is personalized; we believe in acceleration over remediation and the scaffolding that supports acceleration; we believe that assessment using multiple measures drives learning; we believe that our use of resources to support learning, both fiscal and human, must be effective and efficient; we believe the parents/guardians of our students, as well as our community, are integral to success,” according to information on a slide from the webinar.

> When the outbreak began, Mak said the district knew they had to reach out to Panorama to understand the needs of families and students.

Learning and partnering with schools is important for all families, she said.

She said it’s a false assumption that families with low socioeconomic status are not committed and invested.

Mak said her district is partnering with families to identify barriers and tackle them one by one

As a result of what students told the district in terms of engagement, Mak said the results were similar to ECISD in that some didn’t think the learning was rigorous enough so they developed professional development for teachers to help make it more engaging.

She added that it’s important for students to continue to be exposed to collaborative activities even with distance learning. Mak said Saddleback Valley Unified School District developed specific models to help teachers do that.

Mak said the information received from parents was that they were concerned about gaps in learning and how students may not be as involved in learning. As one way to help out, she said they extended summer enrichment opportunities for English learners.

“… Traditionally, we would have some summer school for English learners, and we knew that was not going to happen. But at the same time, we know that that type of learning is something that we wanted to continue to provide for them. So we developed a teacher committee. These were committees of teachers from different grade levels, and to think about what are those components of learning for English learners that’s important for us in terms of developing their language, and how can we make that happen during the summer in a virtual setting?”

“Some things, too, that Dr. Muri talked about are the importance of making sure that we have structures in place as a district to really solicit input and to really take into account what families are telling us in terms of their needs. So some examples of that, for instance, would be the superintendent’s council and task force that we have throughout the district. Depending on the initiative, the superintendent as well as various directors and coordinators of curriculum and instruction would hold parent nights to really engage parents in the community and understanding about their needs for that particular area,” Mak said.