Lottery set for Odessa IDEA campuses

The lottery for IDEA Public Schools Yukon is set for Feb. 27.

Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin, said it is a blind lottery where everyone’s names are put in and randomly selected. She said they have had 748 applications for 480 seats at the elementary and secondary levels.

“We extend offers to the first 480 … Everyone else is pulled out of the lottery and placed, in the order that they’re selected, on a waiting list,” Solis said.

Founded in 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, prekindergarten through 12th grade public charter schools in the country, its website said.

“... A full school site, or a campus, has two schools — an elementary which we often refer to as an academy is k through five. In some schools, we also have pre-k and then secondary is middle school and high school. We call that our preparatory school and that’s sixth through 12th,” Solis said in a previous interview.

Craig Gutierrez, currently principal of IDEA Travis in Midland, will be principal of the college prep campus when it opens in August of this year.

IDEA is planning to hire an elementary principal by the end of the month, Solis said.

Gutierrez said they will start with kindergarten, first and second grade and have 360 students. They will add a grade a year.

The college preparatory campus will start with sixth grade and also add a grade a year. Gutierrez said they will start with 120 students.

Solis said parents will find out within a week after the lottery whether their child got in.

“For middle school and high school, I will have three core teachers and they have been hired and also a special education teacher, like a life skills teacher, and a special education co-teacher,” Gutierrez said.

Aaron Fong, vice president of schools for IDEA, said the academy is in need of 10 score teachers. He had about half of those positions filled.

Solis said the building, which will separate the schools into wings, is on schedule. It is located at 7300 E. Yukon Road. IDEA is looking at Aug. 9 as the most likely starting date.

“We’re waiting for local districts to finalize (their calendars) because we never have the exact same calendar, but we do try to align to some extent,” Solis said.

IDEA has one governing board for all its schools in Texas and local advisory boards to keep the governing board connected to each community.

The advisory boards are not required to meet in public, but the statewide board is, she said.

The advisory board has five members. Members from Odessa are banker Chris Cole, Adrian Vega of Sewell Family of Companies and the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin and Brenda Denton of the Wood Family Foundation. Becca Myers from Educate Midland also is on the panel.

Collin Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies, is on IDEA’s state-level governing board.

Gutierrez said although he works at IDEA Travis currently he has lived in Odessa since August.

“It’s a principal in residence program, so I can spend an entire year learning the IDEA systems and lots of other ways of how IDEA does things so I will have a successful launch at Yukon in August,” Gutierrez said.

He has 15 years of experience as a teacher and administrator.

He added that IDEA is very goal and mission driven for the betterment of all students, on the academic side, but also the whole child.

Asked about extracurricular activities and sports, officials said they will be offered starting in sixth grade. They are going to start off as clubs, but once they have seventh grade they will be considering whether to participate in University Interscholastic League or the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League, Gutierrez said.

Solis said fine arts will eventually be offered.

“When you start really small with just sixth grade, the number of electives we can offer is pretty minimal,” she said. “But once we scale out and go up to 12th grade, we’re able to offer many more electives. We actually give principals a fair amount of choice in what electives they prioritize and we have many campuses that offer a variety of arts classes. Some campuses will choose to prioritize more like STEM electives; others might offer orchestra and band. It will really depend on what the kids are most passionate about.”

Last year, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said that for the class of 2013, 6.5 percent of district students successfully completed a two or four year degree after six years.

Solis noted that IDEA’s college completion rate hovers around 50 percent. She added that this was a call to action as a community.

“I think one of the things we’re most excited about is that we’d hoped to be a part of the solution in changing that. Our focus is preparing every student that walks through our doors for college so that when parents enroll their students at IDEA, no matter what their past academic experience has been, no matter what neighborhood they grew up in, they can rest assured that if they choose IDEA everyone’s on that same path to college …,” Solis said.

Solis said IDEA tracks college acceptance, which every year they’ve had 100 percent college acceptance (this is the 15th year); college matriculation, which has been 100 percent every year except one (they had a student one year that did not enroll); and college completion rate within six years which is about 50 percent.

Solis said one of the things IDEA does is set the bar high from the beginning so students and families know this is what they are shooting for.

“We have high expectations and we provide high support. The majority of our students come in below grade level. We also have students come in above grade level — accelerated students. But the majority generally come in below grade level and we have very specific intervention programs that help catch them up quickly,” Solis said.

In high school, Advanced Placement classes are open to everyone.

“Every student completes approximately 11 AP courses by the end of high school, so that they’re having college level rigor. About 90 percent of our students pass at least one AP exam by the end of high school, which is really exciting,” Solis said.

They also have what’s called a road to and through college course that aims to prepare students for different aspects of higher education such as note taking, study skills and organization, she added.

“As they get higher in grades, we teach them about financial aid; financial planning. We help teach them on completing the application process, completing their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). … We provide parents with a lot of support, especially around the financial aid piece. Once they’re accepted to college and matriculate, we have a college success team which has a number of alumni managers that their sole job is to coach and support a portfolio of our alumni while they’re in college to help them see it through to completion,” she said.

Starting in sixth grade, Solis said, they take students on a multi-day college field trip to visit “lots of colleges” and get a feel for being away from home.

This also gives parents practice with their children being away from home, she added.

COVID-19 hasn’t even put a damper on the college acceptance rate and college-going culture.

“… We have had stronger college readiness data this year than we’ve ever had. Just yesterday we achieved for the very first time in our organization’s history a 50 percent acceptance rate to tier 1 and tier 2 colleges. What that means is many years ago we set goals around the percentage of our seniors that would be accepted to selective colleges. That’s because the data shows that students, especially low-income students, are more likely to stay in college when they go to more selective schools. We have really tried to do a better job of helping more and more of our students get into more selective colleges so that they stay and finish. We’ve never hit the 50 percent until yesterday.”