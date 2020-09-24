  • September 24, 2020

Library clerk shares her love of books - Odessa American: ECISD

Library clerk shares her love of books

  • PARAPROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

    Eli Hartman

    Goliad Elementary School Library Clerk Starla Redwine poses for a photo on Friday afternoon. Redwine won ECISD paraprofessional of the year.

Posted: Thursday, September 24, 2020 5:05 pm

Library clerk shares her love of books By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Paraprofessional of the Year Starla Redwine strives to make reading fun and engaging for students at Goliad.

Redwine has worked in Ector County ISD for 10 years total and is in her fourth year as library clerk at Goliad Elementary School.

For her efforts, she was recently selected as the Paraprofessional of the Year for Ector County ISD.

“I was shocked,” Redwine said in a phone interview. “I was like whaat?! Who would nominate me? But I thought it was really awesome.”

She added that she thinks there are many other paraprofessionals that do wonderful things and work harder than she does.

Making connections with the students is what Redwine enjoys most about her job.

“You read them a book and then you do an activity and it makes a connection with that book so they always think about that book. ... We have a book called Extra Yarn, so I taught them how to finger knit in the upper grades. Then we made sweaters on Popsicle sticks for kinder through second,” Redwine said.

Every time her students see yarn they are reminded of that book and ask her if she’s going to read it to them that year.

This year, Redwine sees about 60 to 75 students a day. She has students from 30 to 45 minutes at a time and she welcomes every grade level.

“We have pre-k. That’s a little extra, too. They’re fabulous. They’re a lot of fun,” Redwine said.

Last year, they would read a book, participate in an activity and then discuss the book. Now they watch a book online. With the upper grades, they use typing.com, which teaches keyboarding, coding and digital literacy, according to its website.

“They can either type when they come in here or read a book on Epic (a digital library for students). Then I will steer them toward what they like to read about,” Redwine said. “We also do Discovery Education, which has a lot of wonderful videos ...”

Reading, she said, is the basis of everything in life. Students have to learn to read and do math.

She enjoys reading to youngsters and then helping them learn vocabulary.

“It’s better to read with a book in hand. They can’t see your facial expression with the mask and shield. They can see your eyes, but it’s not the same,” Redwine said.

A native of Big Lake who has spent most of her life in Odessa, Redwine and her husband, Michael, have three sons.

“I’ve always liked to read. The library is my friend. Books are my friends. I love to read and I like to read an actual book. I prefer an actual book over a Kindle or iPad,” she said.

Goliad has a Little Free Library outside the school and inside in the library.

“The books that I put in there are sanitized. Our Education Foundation fills it up quite often also and it’s fabulous. I love the Little Free Library because they can get books 24-7 out there. They can’t check them out, but they can come and trade them and stuff,” she added.

Goliad Principal Cristabel Gonzales said Redwine is like a ray of sunshine.

“They say to stay close to people who feel like sunshine. Mrs. Redwine is that person,” Gonzales said in an email. “Mrs. Redwine always has a smile. She’s eager to teach her students and her passion for reading and learning is evident! She implements any new learning and integrates technology to keep students engaged. Our Grizzlies are blessed to have such an outstanding librarian who always goes above and beyond to make reading fun.”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

