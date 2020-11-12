Juniors, seniors return postponed

Plans to allow high school juniors and seniors to physically return to classrooms have been postponed indefinitely, Ector County Schools Superintendent Scott Muri announced during a Wednesday press conference.

A rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the death of a third-grader in the district last weekend due to the coronavirus, prompted the decision, Muri said.

“The loss of a child in a school system is devastating,” Muri said. “It’s a reminder to all of us about the need for safety. COVID is alive in our community.”

Muri said the district last week implemented several more measures to keep students and school employees safe. Those new steps include requiring all school employees to wear face masks and shields everywhere in the building. Previously, teachers and other employees were required to wear masks and shields just when interacting with students.

The district on Monday received 10,000 COVID test kits that will be used when adults or children report not feeling well, Muri said. Parents will have to grant permission before tests are administered to their children, he added.

Muri said the district already requires all students in grades 4-12 to wear face masks and students in K-12 are encourage to do so also.

“The school is one of the safest places for our children,” Muri said.

Dr. Timothy Benton, who provides medical guidance to the school district, said the recent death of an 8-year-old student has shaken many of the boy’s classmates and teachers.

Counselors have been meeting with students and employees to help them work through their grief, Muri and Benton said.

“When it’s a child it hurts deeply; it’s a very rare event,” said Benton said, who noted only 54 COVID cases involving children have been reported in Texas. There have been a total of 1,000 cases reported in the U.S. “But cases in children are increasing.”

Muri said efforts to teach students through virtual learning has not been effective for most students.

“It is having an academic toll,” Muri said. “It’s alarming. Many students are falling behind.”

The district will offer an optional 30 additional days of learning next summer for elementary age students who have fallen behind, Muri said.