Junior League gives Outreach Center a boost

With a $4,780 donation from the Junior League of Odessa, Ector County ISD’s Community Outreach Center will be able to supply basic needs for homeless students.

Director of School Attendance Scott Randolph said needed items are things like uniforms, clothing, shoes, school supplies and E-Z Rider bus tickets.

Randolph said the donation came at a good time.

“That will help us. I’ll get to use it once the new year starts, which will be July 1, so yes that comes at a very good time,” he said.

This past school year, ECISD had 2,200 students that were considered homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

“Keep in mind that also includes families that are doubled up out of economic hardship or necessity, so when most people hear the word homeless they don’t consider that and they might be shocked to hear that number of 2,200,” Randolph said.

He said about 80 percent of those are two or more families living in the same house due to economic hardship, he said. He added that the McKinney-Vento act includes doubled up as homeless.

The designation helps youngsters that get caught in difficult family situations.

“It is helpful because you get a lot of families that for instance they will be going through a divorce or maybe there was a domestic violence situation and so they have to leave right away and most of the time they will go back to family and friends and stay with them. So if we didn’t count them as homeless that would create hardships for those kids and those are the ones that need protections the most,” Randolph said.

Randolph said the center and Communities in Schools work together.

Permian Basin Executive Director of Communities in Schools Permian Basin Eliseo Elizondo said in a recent interview that his agency has run into some extreme situations during the pandemic where parents have lost their jobs and their children are the breadwinners in the family so it’s hard to get those students to focus on school.

Elizondo said there have been parents who committed suicide and CIS is trying to connect the children with resources. CIS has to keep in touch with those families, but virtually due to the coronavirus.

They also have found families who are homeless or near homeless and have mental health needs.

“It’s a team approach,” Randolph said. “They help us and we help them. They’re there at the campus and they do a lot of positive things for kids.”

“There are some … very sad situations out there; that’s for sure,” Randolph said.

He is expecting more people to wind up without a place to live as eviction protections expire.

Randolph predicts that when school starts there will be an uptick in students who are considered homeless.

“Right now, we have opened up registration. Families are supposed to reenroll online and then shortly we’ll be opening up brand new registration and we’ll be opening it up earlier this year so that way we’ll get a better count of ahead of time so we’re not rushed at the very end. I should know more about mid-August what the numbers are looking like,” Randolph said.

This coming school year, he’s said students will have a chance to attend a school in the zone they were living.

“… The schools that were capped way out west like Fly and Jordan and Buice; some of the schools that were capped the kids had real long bus rides. The homeless kids did, so hopefully by reallocating portables to those capped schools more of those kids won’t have to ride the bus all the way into town to go to another school that isn’t capped … That will benefit kids,” Randolph said.

More Chromebooks have been ordered by the center and by ECISD so Randolph is hopeful those will get to the students that need them.

He added that the district is working with the city and county on Wi-Fi access, as well because students would get kicked off the network or access was spotty.

Junior League Community Research and Development Chair Erica Thomas, who also is executive director of Odessa Links, said she’s been involved with Junior League for about two and a half years.

As part of community research and development, Thomas said they look at critical community data, the census, poverty rates and ECISD Public Education Information Management System, or PEIMS, data.

“… There’s been that relationship of having that data, but also we recognize they are a crucial entry point to so many vulnerable students that enroll for the school year and throughout the year. During these critical and unstable times, we know that there will be needs that come up just in a regular school year …,” Thomas said.

And with the pandemic, the center would be handling some of the most critical needs students and parents might have.

Thomas said the Junior League thought that would be a good place to intersect those needs and help families with whatever help they needed to keep them stable and help ensure their children were set up for success for the year.

“… We saw how well the school district was able to pivot at a very uncertain time and it’s still addressing those needs, so we felt that would be a wonderful contribution for their office to help with anything that would come along in this upcoming school semester,” Thomas said.

She added that she anticipates the number of students considered homeless will rise because people are defaulting on their mortgages or are unable to make rent payments.

The center can be reached at 432-456-8569.