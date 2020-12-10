Internet survey ends soon

An internet survey, rolling out rapid COVID-19 testing and the school choice application window were discussed by Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri during his weekly media call.

The internet survey ends Dec. 17.

“We are conducting this survey because we need to gather some data as we better understand the type of internet service that families in ECISD have within their homes. It’s critically important right now that all of our children have some level of internet access, especially those kids that are experiencing school in a virtual environment. Currently 37 percent of our students are experiencing school this year in a virtual format, so their internet connectivity is critical to the success of their academic success, to their ability to communicate with their teacher, to their ability to complete effectively some of their assignments that they’re given,” Muri said.

Families were surveyed in the spring, but a lot has changed since then, he added, so the district wants to know what types of decisions parents have made in that regard.

The district has provided devices to every ECSD student, but that device is only as good as the internet service in the home.

“… We will use those data to inform our work as a school district. Do we need to seek more funding because some of our families, due to their economic status, they’re unable to afford the internet; do we need to expand some of the services that we’re currently providing; do we need to work with our city and county officials to explore some other opportunities. It’s all in an effort to inform the work that we’re doing,” Muri said.

The district formed a task force called the connector task force whose purpose was to study the current landscape of broadband access in Ector County, study solutions that other communities across the country have implemented and then to make some recommendations to this community “as to how we can move forward.”

“These data will inform the work of that committee as we make recommendations to our larger community on how we can proceed forward. It’s really important that as many of our family members as can take a few minutes — and it’s a very short survey — to fill that out. That will give us some really good information and inform the work as we travel to tomorrow,” Muri said.

Rapid COVID testing began Monday for ECISD staff. If a staff member displays symptoms they can take the test and get results within 15 minutes. Muri said the test has a 98 percent accuracy rate.

“Depending upon the result of that test, we would either quarantine that staff member and start the cleaning process and potentially quarantine others, or that staff member would know that it’s not COVID and they may be dealing with some other illness and (we would) certainly encourage them to visit their doctor for follow up,” Muri said.

After the holiday break, the tests would be made available to students. The test for high school students will be self-administered.

“For elementary and middle school student, it is administered by one of our nurses. Some middle school students may be able to self-administer the test, but all adults do this test on their own as well as our high school students and a nurse simply there to supervise or monitor,” he said.

For the youngest children, he said, a nurse would perform that test. He noted that students must have parent permission to do this.

“We’re glad to be able to provide this service for our students and teachers and staff members and know that it will certainly help us as a district control the spread of COVID-19 within our own facilities and also provide better care for those that are diagnosed with COVID so that they can see their doctor or other healthcare professional to provide quick follow up to their diagnosis,” Muri said.

He added that having the tests available will allow the district to make more effective decisions when it relates to cleaning an area, for example.

“This was made possible through the State of Texas. The federal government provided almost 8 million of these tests to Texas and then Texas is using these tests in school districts that choose to use this all over our state, so we’re very happy to able to have access to these tests,” Muri said.

The School Choice application window continues through Jan. 17.

“ECISD is excited to offer a variety of choices when it comes to educating the children in our community,” Muri said. These include STEM, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), and theater, art and music for example.

Dual credit for high school students is another option.

Muri said the district will make sure the choices it provides are what people want.

“Many of our choices have been around for years and they’re very popular and so we know simply because the students and families continue to engage in those choices that those are the right choices,” he said. “But some of our choices aren’t as popular and perhaps they’ve outworn their life in ECISD and maybe we need to consider some other options.”

“We will be conducting a study, if you will, of all the options that we have right now. We’ll be listening to our community, our students and our families to better understand the academic choices they would like for their children. Then over time, ECISD will use those data to inform the decisions that we will make,” he added.

At Tuesday’s board workshop, trustees talked about why they value neighborhood schools and want every child to have that option. But they also value choice and want children to have “healthy choices that make sense for the needs of our community,” he added.

“So yes, we’ll study it first and do an assessment of our choice program and then begin to explore some other options based upon what our community has to say to us,” Muri said.

He added that the district will look to next year to possibly make any changes.

“It will take us some period of time to take the ideas from our community, develop those ideas and then transform those into schools within ECISD. So it’s quite a journey to do that, but we’re excited. We recognize through our data that, again, some of our choices today people are very excited about. There are waiting lists for some of our choices, but other choices may not be as popular and so we want to know should we be adjusting some of them and adding new ones, so that’s part of the work that we’re going to do,” Muri said.