Incumbents file for ECISD board

Four incumbents have filed for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The filing period started Jan. 13 and runs to Feb. 12. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The election is May 1.

Those who have filed are Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard, President Delma Abalos and trustee Chris Stanley.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Stanley was appointed to finish the unexpired term of Doyle Woodall who resigned in June after putting posts on Facebook that some might find offensive.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd. org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

More information may be found on the ECISD website. Positions 2, 4, 5 and 7 on the ECISD Board of Trustees are up for election in May.

Three positions on the Odessa College Board of Trustees are up for election.

On the OC board, spots held by Vice President Gary Johnson, Place 7, Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5, and J.E. “Coach” Pressly are up for a vote.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.