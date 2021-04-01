IDEA holds groundbreaking

After more than a year of effort, a groundbreaking for IDEA Yukon was held Thursday.

The campus is located at 7300 E. Yukon Road in Parks Bell Ranch. It’s not done, but the building is already taking shape and the campus is set to open Aug. 4, said Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin.

The contractor for the school is Lee Lewis and the architect is Corgan. It will enclose 77,784 square feet and the cost is $19 million. Initially, the campus will have kindergarten through second grade and sixth grade. Eventually, it will scale up to include kindergarten through 12th grade.

In 2019, it was announced that a group of Permian Basin companies, foundations and individuals from Ector and Midland counties contributed nearly $55 million in start-up funds for IDEA Public Schools to establish a presence in the region.

The Scharbauer Foundation donated $21 million; Abell-Hanger Foundation, $5.5 million; and The Henry Foundation, $2 million. Odessa businessman Collin Sewell led efforts to raise up to $10 million from individuals and organizations in Odessa, a previous OA article said.

ECISD and IDEA Public Schools recently completed the contract negotiations allowing IDEA Public Schools to partner with ECISD as an Innovation Partner to serve kindergarten through second grades and sixth grade in ECISD beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Students enrolled at the IDEA location will be ECISD students; students at current “F” campuses will be prioritized for the IDEA lottery selection next year; and ECISD will provide transportation, something IDEA would not be able to do on its own, the board recap said.

“We would absolutely not be here without the support of so many people here today and many others not present,” Solis told audience members. “I think one of the things that has set apart IDEA’s work in the Permian Basin is that it’s been an all-hands-on-deck, cross-community effort from the efforts of the Scharbauer Foundation, the Henry Foundation, the Abell-Hanger Foundation to the tremendous support of the Wood Foundation here in Odessa (and) PSP (the Permian Strategic Partnership) across the region. We and many others who have supported in word and action, in relationships, in generous giving. We would not be here without the help of so many of you.”

Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies and a member of the national board of directors for IDEA, spoke next. He said IDEA creates opportunities that might not be there otherwise.

He added that there have been limited times when Odessa and Midland have cooperated and this is one of them.

“... Had it not been for the collaboration between philanthropists and organizations throughout the Permian Basin, IDEA Public Schools would not be here today. ...,” Sewell said. “... Today, ladies and gentlemen, is proof (of) what happens when we all work together.”

Renee Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said many in the audience may not have been out to Parks Bell to see the growth.

“It was not long ago that all of this ranch land was pasture, mesquite trees and tumbleweeds,” Earls said. “But over the last five, 10 years we’ve seen homes, we’ve seen apartments, we’re seeing retail; unbelievable growth; a great example of how Odessa is prospering and thriving and growing. None of that can happen without education. ...”

Earls said her parents saved every dime to send her and her sister to college and graduate debt free.

“I know what education can do for you and it pains me to think that only 6 percent of our children here in Ector County ISD get to do that. So as I was reading on the website for IDEA this morning, I knew about their 100 percent acceptance rate for their students (to college), which is amazing and almost just unbelievable. But I was looking at what they call their core values. They have six of them — no excuses; whatever it takes; 100 percent every day; sweating the small stuff; team and family; and closing the achievement gap. Those are core values that we should all have. Those are life lessons ...,” Earls added.

She added that the education students will receive in the building behind her “is their gateway to success and prosperity.”

“These will be our future leaders. These will be the people sitting in these chairs in front of us at future groundbreakings. ... I am so happy that they partnered with ECISD to provide this as one of their charter schools.”

Solis said what she thought was powerful about Thursday, for one, is that it’s the first IDEA campus to be built in the Permian Basin.

“And as you heard earlier, this has been such a collaborative effort across so many of our communities so to see it actually come together and have a building going up as a result is very rewarding and very exciting,” Solis said. “Then second, the fact that our partnership with ECISD is pending state approval, it’s locked in. I think it’s very exciting for the children of Odessa because it means that, with ECISD’s help, more children across the city will have access through transportation, through lottery preference, to come to a great school even if they don’t live around the corner from it.”

Robyn Birkla, regional director of operations, said Solis voiced her feelings. Birkla added that seeing Odessa and Midland come together was extra meaningful for her because she’s from here.

“... We’re going to make a true community transformation and I’m just so thankful to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see years from now where we stand as a whole and with both communities working together,” Birkla said.