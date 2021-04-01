  • April 1, 2021

IDEA holds groundbreaking - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

IDEA holds groundbreaking

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Getting Started

    Eli Hartman

    From left, IDEA Yukon Academy Principal Bethany Everette, President of Sewell Family of Companies Collin Sewell, IDEA Yukon teacher Emily Van Hassel, Executive Director of IDEA Permian Basin Bethany Solis and ECISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson shovel dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for the IDEA Yukon Academy and College Prep Thursday morning at 7300 East Yukon Road.

View all 2 images in gallery.
More Information

Related Stories

Related Galleries

icon-collection IDEA Yukon Academy and College Prep Groundbreaking
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
IDEA Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for their second campus in the Permian Basin: IDEA Yukon Academy and College Prep located at 7300 East Yukon Road.

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 2:49 pm

IDEA holds groundbreaking By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

After more than a year of effort, a groundbreaking for IDEA Yukon was held Thursday.

The campus is located at 7300 E. Yukon Road in Parks Bell Ranch. It’s not done, but the building is already taking shape and the campus is set to open Aug. 4, said Bethany Solis, executive director of IDEA Permian Basin.

The contractor for the school is Lee Lewis and the architect is Corgan. It will enclose 77,784 square feet and the cost is $19 million. Initially, the campus will have kindergarten through second grade and sixth grade. Eventually, it will scale up to include kindergarten through 12th grade.

In 2019, it was announced that a group of Permian Basin companies, foundations and individuals from Ector and Midland counties contributed nearly $55 million in start-up funds for IDEA Public Schools to establish a presence in the region.

The Scharbauer Foundation donated $21 million; Abell-Hanger Foundation, $5.5 million; and The Henry Foundation, $2 million. Odessa businessman Collin Sewell led efforts to raise up to $10 million from individuals and organizations in Odessa, a previous OA article said.

ECISD and IDEA Public Schools recently completed the contract negotiations allowing IDEA Public Schools to partner with ECISD as an Innovation Partner to serve kindergarten through second grades and sixth grade in ECISD beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Students enrolled at the IDEA location will be ECISD students; students at current “F” campuses will be prioritized for the IDEA lottery selection next year; and ECISD will provide transportation, something IDEA would not be able to do on its own, the board recap said.

“We would absolutely not be here without the support of so many people here today and many others not present,” Solis told audience members. “I think one of the things that has set apart IDEA’s work in the Permian Basin is that it’s been an all-hands-on-deck, cross-community effort from the efforts of the Scharbauer Foundation, the Henry Foundation, the Abell-Hanger Foundation to the tremendous support of the Wood Foundation here in Odessa (and) PSP (the Permian Strategic Partnership) across the region. We and many others who have supported in word and action, in relationships, in generous giving. We would not be here without the help of so many of you.”

Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies and a member of the national board of directors for IDEA, spoke next. He said IDEA creates opportunities that might not be there otherwise.

He added that there have been limited times when Odessa and Midland have cooperated and this is one of them.

“... Had it not been for the collaboration between philanthropists and organizations throughout the Permian Basin, IDEA Public Schools would not be here today. ...,” Sewell said. “... Today, ladies and gentlemen, is proof (of) what happens when we all work together.”

Renee Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said many in the audience may not have been out to Parks Bell to see the growth.

“It was not long ago that all of this ranch land was pasture, mesquite trees and tumbleweeds,” Earls said. “But over the last five, 10 years we’ve seen homes, we’ve seen apartments, we’re seeing retail; unbelievable growth; a great example of how Odessa is prospering and thriving and growing. None of that can happen without education. ...”

Earls said her parents saved every dime to send her and her sister to college and graduate debt free.

“I know what education can do for you and it pains me to think that only 6 percent of our children here in Ector County ISD get to do that. So as I was reading on the website for IDEA this morning, I knew about their 100 percent acceptance rate for their students (to college), which is amazing and almost just unbelievable. But I was looking at what they call their core values. They have six of them — no excuses; whatever it takes; 100 percent every day; sweating the small stuff; team and family; and closing the achievement gap. Those are core values that we should all have. Those are life lessons ...,” Earls added.

She added that the education students will receive in the building behind her “is their gateway to success and prosperity.”

“These will be our future leaders. These will be the people sitting in these chairs in front of us at future groundbreakings. ... I am so happy that they partnered with ECISD to provide this as one of their charter schools.”

Solis said what she thought was powerful about Thursday, for one, is that it’s the first IDEA campus to be built in the Permian Basin.

“And as you heard earlier, this has been such a collaborative effort across so many of our communities so to see it actually come together and have a building going up as a result is very rewarding and very exciting,” Solis said. “Then second, the fact that our partnership with ECISD is pending state approval, it’s locked in. I think it’s very exciting for the children of Odessa because it means that, with ECISD’s help, more children across the city will have access through transportation, through lottery preference, to come to a great school even if they don’t live around the corner from it.”

Robyn Birkla, regional director of operations, said Solis voiced her feelings. Birkla added that seeing Odessa and Midland come together was extra meaningful for her because she’s from here.

“... We’re going to make a true community transformation and I’m just so thankful to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see years from now where we stand as a whole and with both communities working together,” Birkla said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in , on Thursday, April 1, 2021 2:49 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
67°
Humidity: 14%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 68°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 49°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 52°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 54°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]