Grad returns to head OHS orchestra

An Odessa High School graduate has come home to helm his alma mater’s orchestra.

This is Seth Bedford's first year as orchestra director.

“It’s interesting. It’s surreal and it’s good and it’s really an interesting experience. I’m really enjoying it. I feel like it’s a really good chance for me to reconnect with the community and it’s been a really positive thing for me,” the Big Spring native said.

Bedford attended Midland College then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a degree in music composition and received his teaching certificate from Texas State University.

He taught in Austin and was then offered a teaching position at P.S. 58 in Brooklyn.

After two years at the Brooklyn, Bedford said he began doing teaching artist work for the Metropolitan Opera Guild.

“I did work for the Orchestra of St. Luke’s (in New York), more composition-based things and then at some point I started getting really into teaching private lessons. I was working at the Brooklyn Music School, and then about 2017 I had the opportunity to teach at a private school in Ohio, which I took and I loved. Then this sort of rolled across my way and I thought it was time to give Texas another look,” Bedford said.

There are about 60 students in orchestra this year and Bedford is teaching online and in person due to COVID-19.

“It’s interesting. It’s a challenge and I think it’s a challenge for everybody who’s doing it, but I feel like we’re finally hitting a really good balance point with it. The kids are really feeling more connected to it. I think that’s the big challenge is having them feel invested, like they’re connected,” he added.

Bedford said the students are used to having a concert in October.

“We’re honoring that by having them do a video. They’re going to be on stage, of course distanced out, but they’re going to have an opportunity that way to present the work they are doing so far,” Bedford said.

He added that he’s sometimes able to have a larger group meet after school and they’re sounding good.

“... I think what’s really been the big thing is just their confidence this year. I think a lot of kids are feeling very shot out of a cannon and they don’t know me as well. They’re getting to know me a lot better and they’re starting to feel a little more in it, so it’s coming together nicely I’m looking forward to their trajectory over the year,” Bedford said.

Working in various capacities, Bedford has been in education for about 18 years all together. In New York, he balanced a career as a composer with teaching.

“When I was at the University of Texas, I really had no intention of being an educator. I think I had that really silly arrogance that a lot of students have. No, teaching is that thing you fall back on. I’m not going to do it, but I really was getting more and more interested in it. Like I said, I was involved in the String Project, which is a Suzuki-based teacher training program. I had this idea that I’m going to be a composer. I don’t know what that means, but I’m going to do it,” Bedford recalled.

When a position opened up in Austin suddenly, a high school friend of Bedford’s suggested that he apply.

“It changed everything,” he said. “What ended up happening was I was working simultaneously on my teaching certificate while I taught.”

Virginia Luman, Bedford’s orchestra director in high school, is the reason Bedford said he’s now teaching.

“I think the thing that was so amazing about her was she’s the first adult that I ever encountered who really just was herself,” Bedford said. “She was a character and that really spoke to me; that kind of taught me a little bit about who you can be when you’re grown. You really do sort of get to live life on your terms. You get to be your own person. That’s one thing that I really loved about her. She was so supportive and inspiring and she was never afraid to make mistakes.”

Bedford said he grew up playing the cello, but at some point he started getting drawn into viola. He finished UT on cello and began viola lessons in New York.

“Since then, I’ve gotten back into cello, but I do both pretty equally,” he said.

What appealed to Bedford about the cello was it was the first time he had something that people paid attention to.

“... It was the first time I felt like I could express myself in a meaningful way and it really kind of opened up my world,” he added.

As a student, Bedford said he wasn’t emotionally invested in school and thought about dropping out for about the first half of high school. He said he had really excellent teachers who cared about him and wanted him to do well.

Cello was what got him through.

“What kept me was being in my school orchestra and knowing that if I was ever going to have this career as a musician and artist that I had to go to university. The only way I was really going to do that is by graduating from here,” Bedford said.

He still composes, as well. The University of Texas Permian Basin has asked him for a piece that they are going to perform in the spring.

“It’s concert music. The piece is scored for orchestra narrator. It’s a piece that I wrote for the Chelsea Symphony in 2017 in New York City and it’s since been done by the Jackson Symphony in Michigan,” Bedford said.

Through his teaching, Bedford said he tries to let students know that they can accomplish their dreams, as well.

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said the district is excited to have Bedford on board.

“He brings a wealth of experience and like he said he is from this area, so I think he knows of the challenges with Odessa, but at the same time, he brings a wealth of experience to challenge us to be even better,” Hawley said.