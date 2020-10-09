Flores is maintenance employee of the year

When it’s warm outside, Ector County ISD HVAC technician David Flores gets even busier.

Flores has been in maintenance for ECISD since 2012. He started off in food service in 2008.

His father helped him pay for heating, ventilation and air conditioning training at Midland College and Flores took to the trade.

Recently, Flores received the Maintenance Employee of the Year Award from ECISD.

Flores said it was a shock “because I could think of a handful of people that deserve it more than I do.”

He said there are people that work behind the scenes that he thinks deserve the honor more than he does.

“It’s nice how your actions speak louder than your words ...,” Flores said.

He likes to be pointed in the direction of something that needs fixing. Flores said he’s not in it for the accolades.

Flores and his wife Nycole Jordan have four children together ranging in age from 12 to 19.

What’s kept him with ECISD is having time off to spend with them.

“It’s really a great place, very easygoing with my supervisors and foremen that’s probably why,” Flores said, acknowledging that he could make more money in the private sector.

Air conditioners tend to be the priority. If there is an air conditioner that breaks, the teacher will tell the campus secretary and the secretary sends an email through the district’s system or to Warehouse Supervisor Kent Clark or Director of District Operations Gary Weatherford.

“They approve it and it gets printed out. From there, they distribute it to whoever it needs to go to ...,” Flores said.

Priority is given to, for example, air conditioners in a prekindergarten classroom.

“... There’s 42 campuses,” he said. “There’s lots of stuff that goes down on a daily basis.”

Because of COVID, Flores wears a facemask and checks in with the secretary to make sure she knows he’s going to be working on that campus.

He also just tries to stay clean, which is easier said than done.

Flores said he disinfects when he gets home and carries hand sanitizer. He sprays down his tools at least every once in a while.

He said his job is labor intensive, but it’s worth it because “you do get those people that are grateful for what you do.”

Flores said what he likes about his job is that he’s not stuck in one place.

“You get to see a lot of the different remodels going on. You get to see some of the new units that are coming out, the way they work. You get to learn. There’s a big variety of air conditioners and heaters and special tools, which is really nice. You’re always learning something. I’m always learning something within this field.”

Flores added that he is thankful and blessed to have a job.

“But I think it’s a team effort, too, having a good warehouse and try to keep as much parts in stock as necessary,” Flores said.

Weatherford said Flores was a good choice for maintenance employee of the year.

“I was part of the team that nominated and picked him for that. He is one of my go-to people. If I have a problem with air conditioning, I can always call David up and count on him to go take care of it. He’s dependable. He comes to work every day, does what he’s asked, doesn’t complain or balk. He just takes care of business,” Weatherford said.

He added that Flores is very humble.

“... I think he was kind of surprised that he was nominated and selected. He’s just one of those guys that does whatever you ask, never complains. He just, he’s one of my top hands,” Weatherford said.

“Most of these guys, we work behind the scenes. Nobody even knows we’re here until something breaks, and of course, then we get called on,” he added.

Weatherford said he’s budgeted for about 95 people and has 74 or 75.

“It’s gotten a little better since the oilfield has slowed down. I’ve managed to hire a few people, but it’s always a struggle keeping him out here when the oilfield is blowing and going. Of course, they can make more money than what they can make here so when the oilfield slows down we get help and then they all go back to the oilfield. It’s just back and forth. It’s been that way for as long as I’ve been here ...”