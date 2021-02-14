Everything’s coming up Bluebonnets for Milam librarian

After many years as a math teacher, Jennifer Marks decided to make the switch to librarian and found it was her dream job.

Now the media specialist at Milam Elementary, Marks was recently named to the Texas Bluebonnet Award Programming Committee.

“We are in charge of promoting the Bluebonnet list on the website. There are resources like reader’s theaters and we put links on it like the author interviews, or book talks, things like that that we have,” said Marks, who is in her fifth year as media specialist at Milam Elementary School.

“… It’s a lot of promoting,” she added.

The application to be chosen for the Bluebonnet committee is long. Being on the board is a three-year commitment and when librarians go off the committee, they send out an application.

“Anyone who is on the Children’s Roundtable or Texas Association of School Librarians can fill out the application. It’s a lot of questions about what you've done with Bluebonnet books, what you've done as far as researching the resources and what kind of books are out there, computer programs you can use and different things like that. They look through all the applications and choose which ones fit best. Then you're asked if you want to be on the committee. You have to have two references also,” Marks said.

Being named to the committee was a surprise.

“I’ve wanted to do it for several years, but it's a lot of work and so I would get part of the application done and then I didn't finish it. I finally just said I need to do this and I was shocked because it's a small group and there are a lot of people who want to do it,” Marks said.

She said she applied for the selection and program committees.

The Bluebonnet program, she said, is good for introducing students to different kinds of books from picture and chapter books to fiction and non-fiction. She noted that public libraries can also participate in the Bluebonnet program.

She said ECISD is planning a Battle of the Bluebonnets this year, but each elementary school will create projects on the books. Then those projects will be judged and 10 schools that have the highest points on those projects will get to participate in the Battle.

Marks said it wouldn’t be held until late this spring and will include just 10 schools. At last year’s Battle, 23 schools squared off.

Originally from San Angelo, Marks first began teaching in Big Lake 23 years ago. She is in her eighth year as a librarian and fifth year at Milam.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Angelo State University and got her teaching certification. She received a master’s in library science from Texas Woman’s University.

Marks wound up at Ector County ISD because of her husband, Howard Marks, director of the Learning Resource Center at Midland College.

“When I was in Big Lake, we met each other on match.com and he's actually a librarian also. Whenever we got married, I moved here,” Marks said.

Howard Marks was at UTPB previously before moving to MC.

After teaching math for 15 years, Marks said it was getting to the point where she needed a change.

“I love the kids. I love working with them, but i didn't want to teach math anymore. At that time, I was actually in a different school district. I love to read myself. The librarian there was leaving and I thought, ‘Hey, that's a great way to still work with the kids and do something different. It’s a dream job, actually. I love it,” she said.

She said she loves being at Milam with all its arts activities and added that Principal Natalie Fitzgerald is “wonderful.”

“… The teachers here are all very supportive of each other. I lucked out because I didn’t know anything about any of the schools. I had a couple of offers that year because there were a lot of vacancies in the library and I chose this one; and thank goodness because I really do like it,” Marks said.

Jamie Miller, executive director of curriculum and instruction for ECISD, said reading not only helps children experience a world other than their own, it also helps them learn new words and phrases, experience a range of emotions and acquire skills and knowledge.

“No one knows this better than Jennifer Marks, media specialist at Milam Elementary. We are very proud of Mrs. Marks for being selected to serve on the Texas Bluebonnet (Program) Committee. I know that Mrs. Marks’ excitement and love for the 2021 Bluebonnet books will not only impact her students at Milam, but will impact all of the students in ECISD,” Miller said.